Trial train run on Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar likely in October

CHATTOGRAM, May 5: The trial run of train from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line is expected to begin in October this year.





Bangladesh Railway sources said that the total project is expected to be completed in July. Installation of rail line in nearly 80 km long of 100 km long line has already been completed, according to Railway sources.







The services will run with high-quality coaches for tourists in Cox's Bazar. A new project has been taken to implement this, and 54 coaches will be purchased under this project, which is designed with wide windows, sources said.







The total project include, eight stations along the 100-km railway line at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar.





To facilitate this, three big bridges have been constructed on Sangu, Matamuhuri and Bakkhali rivers. Besides, 43 small bridges, 201 culverts and 144 level crossings have been constructed on the railway.







A flyover is being constructed in Keochia area of Satkania thana and two highway crossings in Ramu and Cox's Bazar areas. An overpass of 50 metres and three underpasses are being constructed for the movement of elephants and other wildlife.





A spectacular iconic railway station has been constructed on 29 acres of land in the Hajipara area of Jhelongja Union, seven kilometers east-north of Cox's Bazar Sadar. The station has been modelled after a beach oyster.







The area of the six-storey station building is 1,82,000 square feet. Three platforms of 650 metres in length and 12 meters in width have been constructed near the iconic building.





Besides, a railway residential area has been built next to it. Eight buildings are nearing completion. Apart from residential hotels, the station also has facilities like canteen, lockers and car parking.







Tourists can leave their luggage in the station lockers and spend the day at the beach. At least 46,000 people can travel through this station every day.