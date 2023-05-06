Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Trial train run on Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar likely in October

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 5: The trial run of train from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line is expected to begin in October this year.

Bangladesh Railway sources said that the total project is expected to be completed in July. Installation of rail line in nearly 80 km long of 100 km long line has already been completed, according to Railway sources.

The services will run with high-quality coaches for tourists in Cox's Bazar. A new project has been taken to implement this, and 54 coaches will be purchased under this project, which is designed with wide windows, sources said.

The total project include, eight stations along the 100-km railway line at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar.

To facilitate this, three big bridges have been constructed on Sangu, Matamuhuri and Bakkhali rivers. Besides, 43 small bridges, 201 culverts and 144 level crossings have been constructed on the railway. 

A flyover is being constructed in Keochia area of Satkania thana and two highway crossings in Ramu and Cox's Bazar areas. An overpass of 50 metres and three underpasses are being constructed for the movement of elephants and other wildlife.

A spectacular iconic railway station has been constructed on 29 acres of land in the Hajipara area of Jhelongja Union, seven kilometers east-north of Cox's Bazar Sadar. The station has been modelled after a beach oyster.

The area of the six-storey station building is 1,82,000 square feet. Three platforms of 650 metres in length and 12 meters in width have been constructed near the iconic building.

Besides, a railway residential area has been built next to it. Eight buildings are nearing completion. Apart from residential hotels, the station also has facilities like canteen, lockers and car parking. 

Tourists can leave their luggage in the station lockers and spend the day at the beach. At least 46,000 people can travel through this station every day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya team says will not agree to refugee return after Myanmar visit
Trial train run on Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar likely in October
Dhaka-Joydebpur-Dhaka on train for Tk 1,500 monthly  
‘3 Ansar Al Islam members’ held in Noakhali, Cumilla
Fakhrul slams govt for ‘inaction’ on climate change impact
Joint meeting of AL at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue today
Chinese, Afghan FMs in Islamabad to attend trilateral dialogue
UGC clamps ban on teaching in Malaysian University branch


Latest News
Three-member probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill blast
Import-export through Hili Port resumes after 2-day holiday
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur
China mediating to promote Rohingya repatriation: Chinese envoy
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office
BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital
Most Read News
675 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan to leave Sudan
Two friends die falling from motorcycle on way to Rangamati
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Tuesday
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Two girls drown while taking bath in Shitalakshya
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
4.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka
PM interacts with Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event
Death toll from N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 4
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft