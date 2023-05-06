|
Dhaka-Joydebpur-Dhaka on train for Tk 1,500 monthly
Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 62
The railway authority has set a monthly fare of Tk 1,500 for passengers on the inter-city trains running on Dhaka-Joydebpur route.
Commuters can travel twice a day with this ticket on Dhaka-Joydebpur-Dhaka route.
It was informed in a circular signed by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Railways Tawfiq Imam.
According to the circular, approval was given for issuing seat-less monthly tickets on the Dhaka-Joydebpur-Dhaka route with the full fare of Tk 1,500 for 60 single journeys.