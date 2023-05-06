Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

‘3 Ansar Al Islam members’ held in Noakhali, Cumilla

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), a specialized unit of Bangladesh Police, arrested three suspected members of banned militant outfit 'Ansar Al Islam' from Noakhali and Cumilla.

Tipped off, a special team of ATU conducted a drive at Atiakandi Baparibari village in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila around 11:30 pm on Thursday and arrested Rafiqul Islam Shiblu, said Mohammad Aslam Khan, SP (Media and Awareness) of ATU.

Shiblu, 20, son of Shahidullah of the village.

Later, based on the information given by Shiblu, the ATU team also conducted drives in Cmilla's Laksam and Chauddagram upazilas early Friday and arrested two others.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya team says will not agree to refugee return after Myanmar visit
Trial train run on Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar likely in October
Dhaka-Joydebpur-Dhaka on train for Tk 1,500 monthly  
‘3 Ansar Al Islam members’ held in Noakhali, Cumilla
Fakhrul slams govt for ‘inaction’ on climate change impact
Joint meeting of AL at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue today
Chinese, Afghan FMs in Islamabad to attend trilateral dialogue
UGC clamps ban on teaching in Malaysian University branch


Latest News
Three-member probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill blast
Import-export through Hili Port resumes after 2-day holiday
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur
China mediating to promote Rohingya repatriation: Chinese envoy
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office
BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital
Most Read News
675 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan to leave Sudan
Two friends die falling from motorcycle on way to Rangamati
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Tuesday
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Two girls drown while taking bath in Shitalakshya
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
4.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka
PM interacts with Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event
Death toll from N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 4
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft