‘3 Ansar Al Islam members’ held in Noakhali, Cumilla

Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), a specialized unit of Bangladesh Police, arrested three suspected members of banned militant outfit 'Ansar Al Islam' from Noakhali and Cumilla.





Tipped off, a special team of ATU conducted a drive at Atiakandi Baparibari village in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila around 11:30 pm on Thursday and arrested Rafiqul Islam Shiblu, said Mohammad Aslam Khan, SP (Media and Awareness) of ATU.





Shiblu, 20, son of Shahidullah of the village.





Later, based on the information given by Shiblu, the ATU team also conducted drives in Cmilla's Laksam and Chauddagram upazilas early Friday and arrested two others. �UNB