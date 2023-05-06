Fakhrul slams govt for ‘inaction’ on climate change impact

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said, "Awami League government does not take any initiative keep the natural flow of the rivers, their people are only busy to grab the rivers illegally."





Speaking at a seminar titled 'Climate Change: Bangladesh and Rivers,' organised by BNP he pointed out the scenario of encroachment of rivers land by the people of the Awami League in different parts of the country including the capital.





The BNP leader accused the government of having no plan to address these issues and improve people's futures or livelihoods.





Fakhrul said, "Many business establishments were built on the banks of Turag River with the help of Awami League government. These institutions were established by filling the river and canals."







"Water levels are decreasing, and rivers are being encroached upon - anyone can see it. Those who are connected to the current government are responsible for these actions, yet no measures are being taken against them," he added.





Fakhrul said, "The small rivers that once existed in Savar-Dhamrai have nearly died out."







Pointing out that the government has no plan to revive rivers, Fakhrul said, "This government is spreading the hype of development. But they have no plan to clean the rivers and ensure there flow properly."





BNP Secretary General also said, 'Government has no plan to make better future of the people but oppress oppositions."





Regarding the ongoing movement of BNP, Fakhrul said, "We are in a big struggle and in a big fight. We have to win to ensure freedom and sovereignty of the people of the country."







Fakhrul highlighted various measures, including the banning of plastic bags, a canal digging programme and the banning of tri-stroke baby taxis, taken under BNP's rule to protect the environment.





He stressed that a people-oriented government is needed to protect the environment and democracy is necessary for accountability.