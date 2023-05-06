Joint meeting of AL at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue today

A joint meeting of Awami League (AL) secretarial body with the President-General Secretaries of Dhaka city North-South AL and affiliated organizations of the party will be held on Saturday (today).





A press release signed by AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua informed on Friday.





The joint meeting will be held at the party's central office on 23, Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:00am, according to the press release.





AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader MP will preside over the meeting.





In the notification, all concerned have been requested to attend the meeting on time in accordance with health protection rules.