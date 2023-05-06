Video
UGC clamps ban on teaching in Malaysian University branch

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

UGC clamps ban on all academic activities of Malaysian University (University College Sedaya International) UCSI branch campus as the university has admitted students without taking prior permission.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice to the management of the institution in this regard. 

The Chairman of the Insight Institution of Learning which manages the university branch was asked to send a suitable reply to the commission within the next three working days. If the reply is not satisfactory, action will be taken as per the law.

Regarding this UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman said, "The University has taken approval to set up a branch in Bangladesh. But academic activities were not allowed to start. They also did not apply to pursue academic courses.

The law says that every programme must be written, syllabus must be submitted to the UCG.  After that to begin academic activities a written approval of the UCG was required. However, they did not get the approval for academic activities. We don't know anything, but they have advertised for admission of students."

Incidentally, recently some newspapers have to advertise the admission of students. After the matter came to UGC's notice, the UGC issued a show cause notice on Wednesday (May 3).

Before this, UGC member professor Dr Md Alamgir told, "If our higher education seems too poor, then we can open branch campuses of Oxford or Cambridge University under their own name. Then it can be compared.

If it is not done, then the higher education of the country is being called into question and business opportunities are being created. Making study centres more like coaching centres, I don't think we need that."


