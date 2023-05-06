AL leader’s son held for spreading girl’s racy photos on FB

SYLHET, May 5: Police arrested an Awami League leader's son on Thursday night from Ashirganj Bazar area of Beanibazar Upazila for allegedly posting racy photos of a girl on Facebook.





The arrestee was identified as Abid Hossain Rafi, 21, son of Beanibazar Tilpara union Awami League acting general secretary Joynal Abedin.





Locals said Abid had been chasing the girl for a long time. There were several arbitration meetings and he promised not to disturb the girl again in the future.





Recently, the girl's family fixed her marriage in another place and Abid spread her illicit pictures on Facebook and other social media.





Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Golapganj Model Police Station, said that police have found evidence of spreading illicit pictures of the girl from the youth's Facebook account. �UNB