Man held for killing wife, daughter in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, May 5: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and daughter in Ramganj of Laxmipur over family dispute, said Rapid Action Battalion





The arrestee Jamal Uddin and his wife Raushan Ara Begum had been in a family dispute since the beginning of their marriage, said 11 Lt Commander Mahmudul Hasan of RAB 11 Noakhali, CPC, Camp at a press conference this afternoon.





Jamal lived in a rented house in Dhaka's Rayedbagh area with his family. On April 15, he allegedly strangled Raushan to death over a dispute. At one point, he killed his one-year-old daughter by putting a pillow on her while she was sleeping, said RAB.





After the murders, Jamal left Dhaka for Noakhali by loading the bodies in a wardrobe on a pickup. At one point, he aborted going to Noakhali and dumped the bodies in a canal in Ramganj.





On April 19, police found the decomposed bodies of a one-year-old girl under the Hanubaish bridge of the canal along the Ramganj-Sonaimuri road and a woman under the bridge in front of the nearby Alipur SP house. On that night, police filed a murder case at Ramganj Police Station against an unidentified accused.





Jamal has confessed the killings over a family dispute. He claimed that he committed the murder alone, said RAB. �UNB