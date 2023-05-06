Video
Attack On UNO, Others

4 including UP chairman arrested in Faridpur

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

FARIDPUR, May 5: Police arrested four people, including a local union parishad chairman, early Friday for attacking a UNO and others over a piece of land acquired for a government housing project in Faridpur's Madhukhali upazila on Thursday.Among the arrestees, Shah Md. Asaduzzaman is the chairman of Dumain Union Parishad.

Police conducted drives in various places in Faridpur and its surrounding areas and arrested them on Friday noon, said Shahidu Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Madhukhali Police Station.

Earlier, sub-inspector (SI) Prabir Kumar and UNO's car driver Suman Sheikh filed a case as plaintiffs, where 27 named persons and 250 unidentified people have been made accused.

"We are continuing the operation to nab the accused," added the OC.

Meanwhile, a human chain was held this morning to protest against the attack and demand the punishment of the culprits.

The human chain was held under the joint banner of the Upazila Secondary Teachers Employees Welfare Council, Primary Teachers Association and Madrasa Teachers Association at the railway gate area of the Upazila Dhaka-Khulna highway at 10 am.

At least seven people, including UNO Ashiqur Rahman Chowdhury, were injured in the attack by locals that took place at Nischintapur village around 1:30 pm on Thursday.

The UNO suffered injuries in his left eye in the attack, said Kamrul Ahsan Talukder, deputy commissioner of Faridpur.

Locals said the upazila administration's selected land for the Ashrayan project was not khas land. They said the project was being implemented on private property.

On Thursday noon, the UNO, along with some Ansar members, went to the site after receiving information that some local women formed a human chain protesting the construction of houses on the disputed land.    �UNB


