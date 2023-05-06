Video
Fraud allegation against BSMMU treasurer

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Treasurer Professor Mohammed Atiqur Rahman has allegedly resorted to fraudulence and anomalies to secure his job tenure and promotion.

A written complaint has been made against him in various departments of the government, including the Health Ministry.

According to the documents submitted to the ministry, Dr Atiqur got promotions from assistant professor to associate and later to full professor through resorting to various irregularities.

He also resorted to deception to make his job permanent at the BSMMU.

Dr Mohammed Atiqur Rahman however told UNB over phone on Tuesday that the allegations brought against him are false and baseless.

He also said that he got promotions through the approval of the university syndicate. "There are no irregularities regarding appointment and promotions," he added.

Dr Atiqur, a Professor of Respiratory Medicine, was appointed the BSMMU treasurer in September 2018 for three years.

In 2021, he was reappointed for a second three-year term with effect from September 1.    �UNB


