PM’s successful visits abroad creates resentment within BNP: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, May 5: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said the successful visits of Prime Minister to Japan, US and UK creates resentments within BNP.





"BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has broken all his past records of lies after seeing the achievements of Prime Minister's visit to Japan, US and UK," he said.





Hasan was responding to the queries of journalists after laying the foundation stone of the Multipurpose Building of Bangladesh Beter in Chattogram Friday afternoon.





Referring to the report of the France-based organization, Reporters Sans Frontiers, which shows Bangladesh's position below Afghanistan in terms of the freedom of media, the information minister said that this report is nothing but a deliberate and fabricated story.





"Today, the freedom of media in Bangladesh is an example for developing-countries across the globe. In many aspects, this freedom in Bangladesh is more than that of many developed countries," he added.





Director General of Bangladesh Beter Engineer Nasrullah Md Irfan was also present, among others, on the occasion.





Dr Hasan Mahmud said the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, went on official visits for betterment of this country.





"Japan has agreed to help us with 30 billion yen in various projects. The World Bank, which turned away from our Padma Bridge project, now invited the Prime Minister to Washington, hosted a function in the weekend (holiday) and signed a $2.25 billion deal realizing its mistake," he said.





"My question is why BNP is spreading lies to the people about those achievements in perverse manner? I would like to inform Mirza Fakhrul Islam that they can also feel honored for the help, cooperation, and respect as well as honor that leader Sheikh Hasina has brought for the country," he said.





The information minister further mentioned that the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met the Prime Minister and said that Sheikh Hasina's leadership is necessary for development and progress of Bangladesh. �BSS