Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

PM’s successful visits abroad creates resentment within BNP: Hasan

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

CHATTOGRAM, May 5: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said the successful visits of Prime Minister to Japan, US and UK creates resentments within BNP.

"BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has broken all his past records of lies after seeing the achievements of Prime Minister's visit to Japan, US and UK," he said.

Hasan was responding to the queries of journalists after laying the foundation stone of the Multipurpose Building of Bangladesh Beter in Chattogram Friday afternoon.

Referring to the report of the France-based organization, Reporters Sans Frontiers, which shows Bangladesh's position below Afghanistan in terms of the freedom of media, the information minister said that this report is nothing but a deliberate and fabricated story.

"Today, the freedom of media in Bangladesh is an example for developing-countries across the globe. In many aspects, this freedom in Bangladesh is more than that of many developed countries," he added.

Director General of Bangladesh Beter Engineer Nasrullah Md Irfan was also present, among others, on the occasion.

Dr Hasan Mahmud said the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, went on official visits for betterment of this country.

"Japan has agreed to help us with 30 billion yen in various projects. The World Bank, which turned away from our Padma Bridge project, now invited the Prime Minister to Washington, hosted a function in the weekend (holiday) and signed a $2.25 billion deal realizing its mistake," he said.

"My question is why BNP is spreading lies to the people about those achievements in perverse manner? I would like to inform Mirza Fakhrul Islam that they can also feel honored for the help, cooperation, and respect as well as honor that leader Sheikh Hasina has brought for the country," he said.

The information minister further mentioned that the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met the Prime Minister and said that Sheikh Hasina's leadership is necessary for development and progress of Bangladesh.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth crushed under wheels of train in city
AL leader’s son held for spreading girl’s racy photos on FB
4 more patients hospitalised with dengue
Man held for killing wife, daughter in Laxmipur
4 including UP chairman arrested in Faridpur
Fraud allegation against BSMMU treasurer
PM’s successful visits abroad creates resentment within BNP: Hasan
Apollo Imperial Hospital to observe World Hand Hygiene Day


Latest News
Three-member probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill blast
Import-export through Hili Port resumes after 2-day holiday
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur
China mediating to promote Rohingya repatriation: Chinese envoy
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office
BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital
Most Read News
675 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan to leave Sudan
Two friends die falling from motorcycle on way to Rangamati
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Tuesday
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Two girls drown while taking bath in Shitalakshya
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
4.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka
PM interacts with Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event
Death toll from N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 4
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft