Apollo Imperial Hospital to observe World Hand Hygiene Day

CHATTOGRAM, May 5: On the occasion of "World Hand Hygiene Day", public awareness initiatives have been taken at Apollo Imperial Hospital through various activities throughout the week.





Every year, World Hand Hygiene Day is celebrated on May 5 by the World Health Organization. The World Health Organization, for its global campaign to prevent infections, has set the theme this year as "Accelerate action together, Save lives, clean your hands".





Apollo committed to prevent the spread of infection by following the standard international protocols.





The Chief Executive Officer Dr Ananth N Rao of Apollo Imperial Hospital said that the Board & Management is supportive to work along with all agencies and medical institutions to achieve better hand hygiene, both among healthcare workers and the citizens. The hospital also on this occasion planned to release of its Infection Control Manual in August.