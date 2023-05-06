DMP arrests 61 for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 61 people on the charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.





The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am of May 4 to 6am today, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.





During the anti-drug raids, police seized 7,048 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 52 grams and 432 puria (small packet) of heroin, 24.450 kilogram of cannabis (ganja) and 5.180 litre locally made liquor from their possessions, the release added.





Police filed 42 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. �BSS