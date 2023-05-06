Video
Saturday, 6 May, 2023
Editorial

Are we prepped to tackle a big-scale earthquake?

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Inhabitants of Dhaka and nearby areas woke up to a 4.3 magnitude tremor on Friday morning shaking many buildings. The quake hit at 5:57AM and lasted for a few seconds.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was around 23 kilometres away from the capital near Sreenagar in Munshiganj.

However, on December 5 last year, Dhaka and several other parts of the country were struck by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake. Another quake of 4 Richter scale was felt in Dhaka on April 25. Friday's one was the third quake to have erupted in the past five months.

We have repeatedly penned editorials on the intensity of frequent small scale tremors and jolts occurring in the country. And the million dollar question, however, are we ready in case a big scale earthquake erupts anytime soon?

At a time when jolts to mild tremors have become regular occurrences in the country - government's authority concerned should have updated data of our city buildings - so to develop a concrete plan on how to deal with a big scale earthquake. It is still missing.

What is also disturbing is that around 250,000 buildings in our 3 major cities of Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet have been reported to be extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. In terms of percentage - 24 percent of the buildings in Dhaka, 46 percent in Sylhet and 79 percent in Chattogram were detected as risky.

Moreover, all 3 cities are sitting on 'Hot Zones' and our experts have often warned of a strong earthquake stemming from any of the three faults will cause massive destruction to buildings, bridges and supply channels of utility services, and cause deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

Nevertheless, earthquakes of any magnitude have an effect on faulty buildings and other structures. Buildings and roads develop cracks, tilt or collapse when struck by a strong tremor. Thus, damage from earthquakes can be reduced by identifying faulty buildings and retrofit them while making new structures resistant to earthquakes.

Most important is to reflect back in the recent past, how massive earthquakes had shattered Turkey and Syria.

We call on the government to chalk out a countrywide preparedness programme, so to reduce damage and deaths in case a massive earthquake erupts.

Lest we forget, Dhaka is one of the most disaster-prone cities in the world, and though we are particularly experienced in disaster risk management, the city considerably remains exposed to direct impacts of earthquakes due to rapid urbanisation and limited open space for evacuation.

These factors complimented with the size and density of population automatically increases risk of injuries and fatalities, especially since the occurrence of an earthquake in a location like Dhaka cannot be predicted with precision. Disaster preparedness knowledge and techniques help to save lives while minimise destruction within the city's limits.

Earthquakes do not erupt with forewarnings. Time is ticking.



