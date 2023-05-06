Dear Sir



Today's children are tomorrow's future. Children pass through the joyous life of childhood and enter adolescence. Their overall lives are formed based on the social environment and family background of the society. Family education can transform a child into a patriotic and righteous person. Family is the best and main educational vehicle in a child's life. The second vehicle of education is society. Everyone grows up in society during adolescence. They slowly try to learn from the society. Adolescents tend to learn more from society during their teenage years.



The families should come forward to curbing juvenile delinquencies. Adolescents should be raised through family education. It will gradually reduce juvenile delinquencies. Everyone in the society should be aware and cooperative in achieving social education. So that juveniles are prevented from getting involved in the world of crime.



So, social education and family education can form a proper nation. There is no substitute for family and social education to build a healthy and open minded new generation. Therefore, everyone should be aware that the nicknames of teenagers do not point to something scoundrel or rogue activities.



Md Sojib Uddin

Department of Zoology, Dhaka College



