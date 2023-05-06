Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Curbing juvenile delinquencies

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Today's children are tomorrow's future.  Children pass through the joyous life of childhood and enter adolescence.  Their overall lives are formed based on the social environment and family background of the society.  Family education can transform a child into a patriotic and righteous person.  Family is the best and main educational vehicle in a child's life.  The second vehicle of education is society.  Everyone grows up in society during adolescence.  They slowly try to learn from the society.  Adolescents tend to learn more from society during their teenage years.

The families should come forward to curbing juvenile delinquencies.  Adolescents should be raised through family education.  It will gradually reduce juvenile delinquencies.  Everyone in the society should be aware and cooperative in achieving social education.  So that juveniles are prevented from getting involved in the world of crime.

So, social education and family education can form a proper nation.  There is no substitute for family and social education to build a healthy and open minded new generation.  Therefore, everyone should be aware that the nicknames of teenagers do not point to something scoundrel or rogue activities.

Md Sojib Uddin
Department of Zoology, Dhaka College


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Are we prepped to tackle a big-scale earthquake?
Curbing juvenile delinquencies
Curse of child marriage
RMG exports rebounding
Travel as an act of love
 World Bank promises huge financial aid
Drug trade on the rise
Undeserving beneficiaries mar social safety net programmes


Latest News
Three-member probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill blast
Import-export through Hili Port resumes after 2-day holiday
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur
China mediating to promote Rohingya repatriation: Chinese envoy
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office
BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital
Most Read News
675 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan to leave Sudan
Two friends die falling from motorcycle on way to Rangamati
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Tuesday
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Two girls drown while taking bath in Shitalakshya
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
4.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka
PM interacts with Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event
Death toll from N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 4
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft