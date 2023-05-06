The three dimensions of borrowers:some analytical views







The ultimate activities of the bank revolved based on borrowers. As borrowers are the assets of the banks so the growth as well as sustainability of the banks in the long run depends on the quality of its borrowers. But who are the borrowers? Those who borrow money from the bank to be used for a specific purpose under a contractual obligationto repay the principal amount with interest within a specific time period are called borrowers.This is a generalized definition of borrower.



If we analyze the definition from a generalistview we can easilytrace two types of borrower. Those who fulfill the contractual obligations are good borrower and those who failed to fulfill the obligations are bad borrower or more familiarly called defaulted borrower.



There is a legal definition of defaulted borrower. As per Section 5(GaGa) of the Banking Companies Act, 1991, If any loan or part of it or accrued interest thereon to any person/organization of his/its own or related concern remains ''Overdue'' for more than 06(six) months, the borrower availing of such loan facility will be treated as Defaulted Borrower. Though I mentionedthe both wordsbad borrower and defaulted borrower synonymously but it should not sounds like this way. Because, defaulted borrowersis not alwaysbad borrower. Those who default intentionally in spite of having capacity to repay the money are bad borrowers, they are familiarly termed as willful defaulters also.



This willful defaulter also termed as habitual defaulter when they takes loan in the name of a non-existence company in an intension to non-repayment the loan. Though the definition of habitual and willful defaulter has very slight difference but their intension are same. So, for the convenience of the analysis we will treat both habitual defaulter and willful defaulter as willful defaulter only.Other kind of defaulters are those who default unintentionally under some valid or acceptable reasons and those who still have intention to repay the loan after being defaulted termed as unintentional defaulter. So, the ultimate dimensions of borrowers are three types in naturee.g.good borrower, unintentional defaulter and willful defaulter.

Banking industry of Bangladesh is awaiting for some good initiatives of government regarding amendment of banking company act wherein the main focal point is definition and identification of willful defaulter and Bangladesh Bank power toexercise with willful defaulter by creating different restriction like ban on foreign travel, obtaining trade license and company registration with RJSC.



Central Bank of Bangladesh has already announced provisions for rewarding for the good borrower though it is infrequently practiced by different commercial banks; at the same time has discouraged commercial banks to extend facilities to willful defaulters even in rescheduling their defaulted loan. But so far having no formal mechanism to identify the willful defaulter no distinction can be made in practice in providing facility to an unintentional defaulter and a willful defaulter. Rather, both of them have been enjoying the same facility.



Even, it has been observed that sometimes defaulted borrowers get better benefits than a good borrower in repaying their loan. Still there is no distinction in interest rate for a defaulter borrower and good borrower except imposition of penal interest in overdue amount. If no clear and visible distinction can be made in giving facilities to a good borrower, unintentional defaulter and willful defaulter then good governance in banking will not be established and morality of the borrower will be deteriorated. It is a hope that the latest amendment of banking company act will initiate to stop such discriminations. However, the success of any law is mainly depends on its proper implementation.



The mentality of different law enforcing agencies is also responsible for successof any law. Very recently, a Chittagong ship breaking owner left the country with his family just after a court order of imposing foreign travel ban against him without repaying Tk.2000 crore of different banks. It is an instance of mismatching of implementation of court orders. So, impartial behavior and prompt action is essential to deal with defaulters. Again, amendment of only banking company act is not sufficient to neutralize the default loan. Related other laws like Artha Rin Adalat Ain, NI Act etc. should be upgraded vis-a-vis. As per present Artha Rin Adalat Ain the court can send a judgment debtor (ie. defaulted borrower) for a civil jail to the extend of 6 (six) month only for non-payment of decreed amount (claimed amount of the Bank).



Irrespective of amount and nature of defaulted borrower (either willful defaulter or unintentional defaulter) the rule is impartial for all. But, this should be revised. Imprisonment should be extended for longer period based on magnitude of amount and nature of his default.In addition,to effect the actual recovery of defaulted amount provision for seizing of movable and immovable assets of the defaulter should be included. As with effect of new amendment of banking company act willful defaulter will get a lawful definition and identification so it will be easy for the Artha Rin Adalat to conduct judicial proceedings distinctively for an willful defaulter and for an unintentional defaulter, if necessary amendment is made in Artha Rin Adalat Ain also.



These are not critical views but analytical views on different dimension of comparative current status of borrowers. The aim of the analysis is to find out the way of recovery the loan considering the actual nature of borrower. Because it is very tough to clarify the borrower before disbursing the loan but the real dimension of the borrower revealed when the question of repayment arises. If some visible and acceptable distinctive rewarding facilities, social and civil restrictions, legal proceedings, legal punishment and penalties can be made for a good borrower, unintentional defaulter and willful defaulter as well as harmonize the different laws relating to recovery of defaulted loan the culture of default loanmay be improved.

