Iran-Saudi diplomatic rapprochement: A momentous strike scored by China







China was a minor foreign actor in the Middle East until the 21st century. After Premier Xi Jinping's 2012 ascension, China's strategic goals have shifted toward the Gulf area due to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its concern for energy security from Gulf oil-producing states. The emergent superpower has swiftly implemented diplomatic, political, and strategic moves, treaties, and interactions with Middle Eastern states. The latest China-brokered Iran-Saudi accord exhibits China's growing impact in West Asia.



By initiating the rapprochement, Beijing seeks to maintain stability between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as both are major oil suppliers to China. As China also aspires to overpass the United States economically, reducing tensions for Beijing's energy protection is indispensable. Moreover, China has proposed the Petroyuan as an alternative to the Petrodollar for oil-related transactions. Iran, Iraq, Russia, and other BRICS states are interested in alternate payment methods which prevent US sanctions from having paramount upshots.



Beijing's Global Security Initiative (GSI) is also crucial to composing a global security paradigm different from the West's. Saudi Arabia and Iran primarily favor this policy because it entitles states to identify with a global power without jeopardizing internal consensus. These significant Chinese strategic objectives give Beijing an edge over the US and will be indispensable in the fight for regional supremacy in the coming days.



Recent events have sparked speculation regarding the direction of Saudi policy and alignment amidst ongoing geopolitical changes. While the Saudis have traditionally been seen as an essential partner to the US, growing criticism of their actions in Yemen and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has complicated matters. In a nutshell, Saudi Arabia is enthralling in a classic strategy of extreme hedging in geopolitics rather than showing favouritism towards China.



Nevertheless, Beijing's solid connections to Tehran have enabled China to assist Riyadh in finding an accord. Riyad is not likely to suddenly flip allegiance to China due to its close relations with Washington in the military, the Petrodollar, security, and aid. But in the current state of geopolitics, Riyad is actively navigating methods to engage with significant players to progress the country's national objectives.



For several years, the United States and its Middle Eastern allies have deemed Iran a threat to Middle Eastern security. Even an anti-Iran security alliance was intended to deter Iran's "belligerence". Consequently, there was apprehension regarding the possibility of a proxy conflict between Iran and an American-supported Middle Eastern group.

However, through the Saudi-Iranian detente, China has affirmed that Iran is no longer an enemy but a fellow nation. By orchestrating the diplomatic rapprochement, China expects Middle Eastern powers to clasp hands with Iran for the region's stability. Iran should owe China for obliterating its misunderstanding with the Gulf countries.



Iran will likely gain access to numerous opportunities along with the anticipated peace and security in the region. It could be economic, diplomatic, or strategic. For example, Iran's diplomatic rapprochement with other Arab states could terminate their diplomatic impasse. By facilitating non-interference and balancing motives, Iran can strengthen its diplomatic ties with these countries. As a consequence, Iran may address matters such as trade and business. It is crucial for Iran, as it has been confronting Western sanctions that have dead-locked its economy.



The diplomatic thaw has also underscored the significance of the security issue. Iran may feel more secure through the agreement because the United States and Israel will not provoke a Saudi-led alliance against it. Likewise, Saudi Arabia and its partners may expect Iran to dwindle its support for non-state entities like the Houthi militants in Yemen. The onus is now on Iran to reap the benefits of the diplomatic resettlement by respecting Saudi Arabia's concerns.

In exchange for favouring Iran, China may pursue its interests. China has sought for many years to form an anti-American alliance. China has already received approval from Russia and Iran to form a coalition to challenge the US-led world order. Henceforth, China's initiative toward diplomatic normalization between Saudi Arabia and Iran may solidify China's desire to confront American existence in the Middle East.



China is also interested in Iran's lithium quarry in the West End. China aspires to possess this technological advancement-related electronic material. China could insist Iran utilize the renminbi for oil transactions.



Rebuilding the Saudi-Iranian alliance was indeed a masterstroke by China, but it does not imply that China will soon overthrow the United States. In the Middle East, the USA still possesses monopoly dominance. Instead, it is the beginning of a seismic shift in the Middle East that China is propelling. As part of implementing Pax Sinica, China will launch more initiatives in the Middle East, as it recently did. This is how China advances its efforts to outperform the United States worldwide.

Ashiq Iqbal Jishad and Khandakar Tahmid Rezwanare students of the Department of International Relations at the University of Dhaka



