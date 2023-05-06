

Climate change triggering increased health risks

The types of pathogens are changing due to the adverse effects of climate change. As a result, communicable diseases are gaining new heights and the prevalence of non-communicable diseases is also increasing. Health experts say the weather is linked to the constant emergence of new viruses and bacteria. Climate change has a direct impact on diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases.

When the temperature of the atmosphere increases, different types of chemical reactions change the body's systems. These changes increase our non-communicable diseases (chronic or lifestyle diseases). Due to environmental degradation, climate change, the future of children and adolescents in every country of the world is under threat.



Exploitative marketing practices are developing fast food, sugary drinks, alcohol and tobacco habits among children, which is endangering their health. Climate change and trade pressures threaten the survival of children around the world. 70 percent of Dhaka's slum dwellers are ecological migrants who have become homeless.



In addition, climate change threatens Bangladesh's developmental achievements such as universal access to primary education, health care, safe water, ending child marriage and child labor, and eradicating hunger and malnutrition.

Experts say measuring the overall impact of climate change is a very complex task. Global warming affects health in a variety of ways, from immediate hazards of increasing heat and weather to long-term food and water shortages, air pollution and disease. WHO fears that between 2030 and 2050, 250,000 people may die each year due to malnutrition, malaria and diarrhea due to the effects of climate change?



Warmer temperatures are pushing virus-carrying animals like mosquitoes into new areas, increasing the spread of disease, researchers warn. The Lancet Countdown reports that the risk of dengue infection has increased by 12 percent over the past 50 years. Malaria has increased by 14 percent in some parts of Africa due to warmer temperatures. The United Nations Development Program and the Climate Impact Lab warn that warming in some parts of the world could be more deadly than cancer. Due to which death rate may increase worldwide by 2100.

Hannah Hess of the Climate Impact Lab told AFP news agency that potential threats such as vector-borne diseases are worst in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka. In the near future, climate change-related deaths in cities could double that of cancer. There have been calls to include such excess deaths in the 'social cost of carbon'.



Another direct and indirect effect of climate change is salinity. Due to climate change the sea level is rising. Salinity is also increasing in our food cycle. As salinity increases, high blood pressure increases, along with the risk of heart disease. Besides, the incidence of various chest diseases is increasing due to air pollution. Various harmful substances enter the body with breathing. Additional pressure is created on the kidneys and liver to remove these harmful substances from the body. The toxicity effect is increasing in the body. Pollution also increases our mental disturbance. Because of this, climate change affects all physical, mental and infectious and non-infectious diseases.



As a result of climate change, diseases that are normally harmless to humans are emerging as harmful ones. Diseases that should have been transmitted to other animals or animals, but not to humans, are now transmitted from animals and animals to humans. In other words, the diseases that used to be limited to forests and forests, due to the destruction of forests and forests, they are now infecting the human body like Zoonotic diseases such as corona. Besides, this results in damage to aquatic life, land life, animal or human life environment and environment. Human health depends on the balance of life with the environment.



When that environment and environment is endangered, all of life suffers. Climate change is one of the major threats to human health at present. Disease patterns are changing due to weather, temperature rise, pollution of soil and water. Some pathogens are re-emerging. Some new types of deadly diseases are being created due to the mutation of several disease germs. Recently we have noticed the horrors of them. Epidemics of this type are occurring frequently, some becoming super-pandemics.



Climate change has already begun to affect infectious diseases. Climate change is changing the composition of food such as excess salinity and lack of fresh water. It is associated with high blood pressure and other diseases. Food ingredients are also undergoing drastic changes. Although the amount of food is increasing, the nutritional value is decreasing. As a result, nutritional diseases are likely to increase.

People's behavior is changing due to climate. Due to excess temperature, the tendency of people to stay indoors has increased and the tendency of manual labor has decreased. As a result obesity is increasing. Obesity increases the risk of high blood pressure or diabetes. Increasing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have long-lasting effects on the body. Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, respiratory diseases have a direct impact on climate change. Climate change is involved in all types of diseases, whether communicable or non-communicable or nutritional.



The adverse effects of climate change have become a cause for concern. On the one hand, pathogens are changing, nature and environment are changing, our food ingredients and habits are changing. The sum of everything is leading to health destruction! Climate experts and health related people said that the development that is going on worldwide now should be compatible with the environment. All activities that destroy nature and environment should be avoided. Development at the expense of the environment will backfire and increase human health risks.

Author: Shamiran Biswas,

Lead-Agriculturist, Dhaka.



