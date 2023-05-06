Fall in groundwater layer causes disorder to tube-wells at Bagha BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, May 5: The groundwater layer falls has caused disorder to tube-wells in Bagha Upazila of the district.





According to field sources, the tube-wells in the upazila have been dysfunctional for the last weeks, causing immense suffering to people. The fasting people of seven unions and two municipalities are suffering mostly.





There are 45 deep tube-wells and 14,428 shallow tube-wells in the upazila.





Housewife Jayeda Begum said, "Water is not coming from my tube-well for two weeks. I am collecting water from neighbour's house."





Nasir Uddin of Uttar Milik Bagha Village said, "My home tube-well has been installed with 170-foot pipe. Despite it can't pump water."





Proprietor of Badsha Coffee House at Bagha Bazar Mohamad Badsha said, "My electricity-run mortar can't pump water. I am hiccupping to run my shop. Also my home tube-well has turned disorder. So I am in disarray."





A farmer of Bawsa Taltali Para Abu Raihan is irrigating his paddy fields through deep tube-well.





Assistant Engineer of Upazila Public Health Department KM Nasir Uddin said, the groundwater layer has fallen by 30-35 foot in some places.







But officially installed submersible pumps are not facing so problems, he added. If there is rainfall, the problem will be no longer, the agriculture official maintained.