Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fall in groundwater layer causes disorder to tube-wells at Bagha

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

Fall in groundwater layer causes disorder to tube-wells at Bagha

Fall in groundwater layer causes disorder to tube-wells at Bagha

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, May 5: The groundwater layer falls has caused disorder to tube-wells in Bagha Upazila of the district.

According to field sources, the tube-wells in the upazila have been dysfunctional for the last weeks, causing immense suffering to people. The fasting people of seven unions and two municipalities are suffering mostly.

There are 45 deep tube-wells and 14,428 shallow tube-wells in the upazila.

Housewife Jayeda Begum said, "Water is not coming from my tube-well for two weeks. I am collecting water from neighbour's house."

Nasir Uddin of Uttar Milik Bagha Village said, "My home tube-well has been installed with 170-foot pipe. Despite it can't pump water."

Proprietor of Badsha Coffee House at Bagha Bazar Mohamad Badsha said, "My electricity-run mortar can't pump water. I am hiccupping to run my shop. Also my home tube-well has turned disorder. So I am in disarray."

A farmer  of Bawsa Taltali Para Abu Raihan is irrigating his paddy fields through deep tube-well.

Assistant Engineer of Upazila Public Health Department KM Nasir Uddin said, the groundwater layer has fallen by 30-35 foot in some places.

But officially installed submersible pumps are not facing so problems, he added. If there is rainfall, the problem will be no longer, the agriculture official maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fall in groundwater layer causes disorder to tube-wells at Bagha
Four crushed under train in Dinajpur, Faridpur
Project for climate victims starts working in Gaibandha
14 people murdered in 10 districts
Sand lifting goes on unabated at Dacope
Three 'commit suicide' in Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Sunamganj
17 cows stolen in Natore in two months
Boro harvesting on in full swing in Khulna region


Latest News
Three-member probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill blast
Import-export through Hili Port resumes after 2-day holiday
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur
China mediating to promote Rohingya repatriation: Chinese envoy
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office
BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital
Most Read News
675 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan to leave Sudan
Two friends die falling from motorcycle on way to Rangamati
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Tuesday
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Two girls drown while taking bath in Shitalakshya
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
4.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka
PM interacts with Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event
Death toll from N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 4
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft