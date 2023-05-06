Four crushed under train in Dinajpur, Faridpur

Four people including a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Faridpur, in three days.





DINAJPUR: Three people were crushed under train in separate incidents in Parbatipur and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.







Two motorcyclists killed in Parbatipur Upazila after being hit by a train on Thursday morning.





The accident took place at Rasulpur Railway Crossing near Barapukuria Coal Mine in the upazila at around 11 am.





The deceased were identified as Hamidul Islam, 40, hailed from Ulipur Upazila in Kurigram, and Sushant Roy, 42, from Jaldhaka Upazila in Nilphamari.





According to police and local sources, a Khulna-bound train hit a motorcycle carrying the duo at Rasulpur Railway Crossing, leaving them dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.





Officer-in-Charge of Parbatipur Railway Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.





Meanwhile, a man was was crushed under a train near the outer signal in the district town on Tuesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Bayezid, 30, son of Abdul Latif, a resident of Kasba Mahalla area in the town.





Quoting the deceased's family, Dinajpur Railway PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Jahangir Islam said Bayezid had been suffering from mental problem for long.







A Panchagarh-bound train hit Bayezid near the outer signal at around 6:15 am, leaving him dead on the spot.





FARIDPUR: A woman was crushed under a train at Naruahati in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Jahanara Begum, 65, wife of Salam Sheikh, a resident of Shankarpara Village under Dangi Union in the upazila.





Salam Sheikh, husband of the deceased, said Jahanara Begum was going to the railway line in the morning to collect snails as feed of ducks.







At that time, a train ran over her while she was crossing the railway track, which left her dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family.





Nagarkanda PS SI Golam Kibria confirmed the incident.