Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:09 PM
Home Countryside

Project for climate victims starts working in Gaibandha

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, May 5: Prosperity (Promoting Resilience, Opportunity and Socio-Economic Empowerment of Migrants / Climate displaced Communities in Bangladesh) Project- 2ndphase  has started working in Sadar and Fulchhari upazilas of the district in January, 2023.

"Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a non-government organization of the country, is implementing the project at six unions of the upazilas in cooperation with AWO International and BMZ. 

The unions include Kamarjani, Gidari and Boali of Sadar Upazila and Fazlupur, Gozaria and Udakhali of Fulchhari Upazila.

The objective of this project is to increase resilience, restore livelihood and create employment opportunities among the people displaced by climate change, those seeking safe migration, returnees and climate victims of the project command areas", said an official.

Joya Proshad, senior programme manager of GUK, said this while she was addressing an inception meeting with Fulchhari Upazila Parishad of the district in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad on Wednesday afternoon.

UNO Anisur Rahman presided over the meeting while Chairman of Upazila Parishad GM Selim Pervez addressed the function as the chief guest.
Upazila level officials and other members of the parishad also took part in the discussion session.

Joya Proshad also said the project would continue till December 2025, and Community-based organizations had already been formed at the unions each to gear up  the project work.

She sought whole-hearted cooperation of the parishad to run the project at the unions of the upazila peacefully.

In reply, upazila chairman and UNO assured the concerned of the project of providing all sorts of administrative help and assistance from the parishad to make the project a success in the upazila.

Almost all members of the parishad, union parishad chairmen, government officials  and local journalists participated in the meeting.


