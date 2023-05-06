14 people murdered in 10 districts

A total of 14 people including a woman and a schoolgirl have been murdered in separate incidents in 10 districts- Cox's Bazar, Kushtia, Gopalganj, Barguna, Netrakona, Cumilla, Rajbari, Tangail, Faridpur and Jashore, in recent times.





UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A woman was allegedly hacked to death by miscreants in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday as she rejected a proposal of marriage.





The incident took place at around 8 pm in Paschimpara Village under Palongkhali Union of the upazila.





The deceased was identified as Lulu Al Marjan, 38, daughter of late Alamgir, a resident of that area.





Kaleem Ullah, brother of the deceased, said they had a dispute with his cousin Yusuf over land for a long time. Yusuf was also trying to marry his sister Lulu Al Marjan. But Marjan did not agree to his proposal.





"So Yusuf entered our house at around 8 pm on Thursday and hacked my sister to death," he added.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that an operation is underway to arrest the accused.





KUSHTIA: Four people have been murdered in separate incidents in Daulatpur and Sadar upazilas of the district recently.





Three man, who were injured in a clash that broke out in between two groups of villagers at Chilmari Char in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died at Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute in Dhaka.





The deceased were identified as Faruque Mandal, 25, son of Dinu Mandal, Dinu Mandal, 70, and Akhter Mandal, 36, residents of Chilmari area in the upazila.







It was known that Khan Group and Mandal Group were locked into a clash on April 27 last over constructing a road in the area.







At least 16 people were injured in the clash. Of the injured, six people sustained burn injuries due to the explosion of petrol bomb. They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute in Dhaka.







Faruque succumbed to his injuries there at around 7 am on Thursday.





Daulatpur PS OC Mojibur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that with this, the death tolls resulted in the clash rose to three.





A case was filed with Daulatpur PS in this regard.





However, the law enforcers have, so far, arrested 22 people in connection with the clash, the OC added.







Earlier, two people, who were injured in a clash that broke out in between two groups of villagers at Chilmari Char in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died at Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute in Dhaka on Sunday noon.





The deceased were identified as.





It was known that Khan Group and Mandal Group were locked into a clash on Thursday over constructing a road in the area. At least 16 people were injured in the clash. Of the injured, six people sustained burn injuries due to the explosion of petrol bomb.







They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute in Dhaka. Later on, the duo succumbed to their injuries there on Sunday noon while undergoing treatment.







A case was filed with Daulatpur PS in this regard.





Meanwhile, a man was allegedly killed by his younger brother following an altercation over the stealing of a motor from the house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.





The deceased was identified as Rashidul Islam, 26, son of Khabir Mondal, a resident of Shantidanga area of the upazila.





Quoting locals, Islamic University PS OC An-Nur Jayed said on Sunday night, Shahidul Islam, the deceased's younger brother, set a motor to supply water in his house and it was stolen on that night.





On Monday morning, Shahidul started an argument with the deceased over the stealing incident. At one stage of the argument, Shahidul hit his elder brother with a rock and fled away from the scene, leaving him dead on the spot.





Later on, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal action will be taken against him, said the OC.







A case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.





GOPALGANJ: A man was reportedly beaten to death by his rivals over establishing supremacy in a high school in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.





The incident took place in Sreepur Village under Mahmudpur Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.





The deceased was identified as Md Rafiqul Islam, 70, a resident of Sreepur Village under Mahmudpur Union of the upazila. He was the president of Sreepur Junior High School Managing Committee.





According police and local sources, Rafiqul Islam had a feud with his rivals over establishing supremacy in the high school of the area for a long time.





On Wednesday afternoon, one Nazrul Islam of Goyal Village in the union along with his cohorts started beating him when Md Rafiqul Islam along with some locals was measuring a land of the school. He was critically injured at that time.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body.







Kashiani PS Inspector Shahin Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard upon receiving complaint.





BARGUNA: Two people have been murdered in separate incidents in Sadar and Betagi upazilas of the district in three days.







A former Patakata Union Parishad (UP) member in Sadar Upazila of the district was allegedly hacked to death and at least 15 others were injured on Tuesday night during a clash that took place in between two groups of villagers over election.





The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam Panu, 45, a resident of Pakurgachhia Thandar Club area under Patakata Union in the upazila.





According to police and local sources, the two groups led by running UP member Motahar Mridha and former UP member Shafiqul Islam Panu of Ward No. 3 equipped with lethal weapons were locked into a clash following a previous enmity over election in Pakurgachhia Thandar Club area at night. At least 10 to 15 people from both sides were injured in the clash.





Of the injured, seven were rescued in critical condition and taken to Barguna Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shafiqul Islam Panu dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body.







Panu Mia's wife Chhabi Akter, who was also injured in the incident, alleged that 20 to 25 people of her husband's rival group attacked them and hacked her husband to death with sharp knives.





However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.





On the other hand, a college student was allegedly stabbed to death by his rivals in Betagi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.





The deceased was identified as Salauddin, 20, son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Dakshin Baro Mokamia Village in the upazila.





Police and local sources said Salauddin was stabbed by Mansur, a resident of the same area, on Sunday evening in Mokamia Launch Ghat Bazar area due to a previous enmity, which left Salauddin critically injured.





Betagi PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.





NETRAKONA: A schoolgirl was stabbed to death in a broad daylight by a stalker in Barhatta Upazila of the district on Tuesday.





Deceased Mukti Barman, 16, was the daughter of Nikhil Barman, a resident of Premnagar Chalipura Village in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Premnagar Chalipura High School in the area.





Classmates of the deceased said they were returning to their houses from the school at about 2 pm. At that time, accused Kawser, 19, stabbed Mukti Barman with a sharp weapon on the way, leaving her critically injured.





Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to the scene hearing the scream of the victim's classmates for help. They rescued the girl and took her to Barhatta Upazila Health Complex.





The girl was then taken to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital as her condition deteriorated further, where she succumbed to her injuries.





Liton Barman, brother of the deceased, confirmed the matter.





Barhatta PS OC Khokan Kumar Saha said being informed, the law enforcers visited the scene.







However, legal steps would be taken in this regard upon receiving complaint, the OC added.





CUMILLA: A local leader of Juba League was shot to death at Gauripur West Bazar in Daudkandi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.





Deceased Jamal Hossain, 38, was the joint convener of Titas Upazila Unit of Juba League. He was a resident of Ziarkandi Village of Titas Upazila in the district.





Police and local sources said Jamal was a businessman of Gauripur Bazar.







On Sunday evening, locals heard the sound of gunshot in the market.





Later on, they found Jamal lying there and took him to the hospital immediately. At the time, locals also saw three men fleeing the scene wearing burqas.





Daudkandi PS OC Alamgir Hossain said Jamal was shot in the forehead and chest. Although he was declared dead at the Upazila Health Complex, his relatives took Jamal to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).





Legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.







RAJBARI: A teacher was allegedly shot to death by miscreants in Pangsha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.





The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 45, a resident of Kalimohar area in the upazila. He was an assistant teacher of Pangsha Pilot Girls High School.





According to police and local sources, some miscreants shot teacher Mizanur to death in Madhyapara Village under Kalimahar Union of the upazila at around 9:30 pm while he was returning home from Hossaindanga Bazar riding on a motorcycle.





Later on, police recovered the body form the scene and sent it to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Pangsha Model PS OC Mohammad Masudur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing and legal steps were under process in this regard.





TANGAIL: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friends in Madhupur Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.





The victim was Sahmsher Mia, 23, son of Fazlur Rahman, a resident of Harindhara Village under Sholakuri Union.





Local UP Chairman Yakum Ali said, the youth may be stabbed to death by his friends following a dispute over drinking liquor on Monday night.





Madhupur PS OC Azharul Islam said, being informed, police recovered the body from a pineapple orchard in Tiner Tal area at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday.





Legal steps were under process in the incident, the OC added.





FARIDPUR: A man was reportedly hacked to death by his uncle over inviting people to a circumcision ceremony in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district on Saturday.





The incident took place in Ishawrdi Village under Shaheed Nagar Kodalia Union of the upazila.





The deceased was identified as Obaidur Rahman Karikar, 45, son of late Alauddin Karikar, a resident of Ishwardi Village.





Quoting locals, Nagarkanda PS OC Miraj Hossain said Obaidur had an argument with his uncle Sirajur Rahman over the invitation to the circumcision ceremony. At one stage of the argument, Sirajur attacked him with a local weapon, leaving him dead on the spot and and ten others critically injured.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Faridpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.





JASHORE: A man allegedly strangled his brother to death in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.





The deceased was identified as Ismail Hossain, 39, son of Ainal Hossain, a resident of Ghora Battala area in the upazila. He was an assistant teacher of English Department at Jashore MSTP School and College.





According to the neighbours, Ismail Hossain and his younger brother Imran Hossain, 30, were locked into an argument at around 11 pm. At one stage of the altercation, the younger brother strangled his elder brother Ismail to death and fled away from the scene.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Barguna Sadar PS OC Ali Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers went to the scene and brought the situation under control.Later on, Salauddin was rescued by locals in critical condition and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Abhaynagar PS OC Milon Kumar Mandol confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed and legal action will be taken in this regard.