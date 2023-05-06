Video
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:09 PM
Home Countryside

Sand lifting goes on unabated at Dacope

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DACOPE, KHULNA, May 5: Illegal sand-lifting from rivers and canals in Dacope Upazila of the district is continuing despite it was stopped by official campaign.

There is no government Balu Mahal in this upazila. Despite that, sand is being lifted from local rivers, such as Kazibachha, Poshur, Chunkuri, Bhandra, Sutarkhali, Dhaki, and Shibsa.

The sand is also being excavated from different canals within the embankment of Water Development Board (WDB).

Seeing higher profits several leaders of the ruling party and local public representatives have got engaged in the sand businesses.

Everyday lakh and lakh cubic feet of sand is being lifted, and the collected sand is selling at Tk 2-8 per foot.

This sand is being used in different structure constructions including roads.

A visit found installed pipes with bricks, sand, and chips in some places, causing hindrance to vehicular movement. Even pipes have been installed by digging embankment of the WDB.

Sand lifting is going on unabated in several more points near Marine Fish Company, Pachwim Bazua, Botbunia and other places under the Sadar Upazila area.

Awami League leader and journalist Golam Mostafa Khan said, sand-lifting dredger is destructive for locality; this upazila along the Sundarban is formed with three islands; in a word, it is floating on the sand; living houses, croplands and embankment are getting eroded regularly due to erosion; besides, village carpeting roads and other installations are getting damaged; the environmental balance is seriously threatened; if reckless sand lifting continues, the upazila is likely to disappear from the map soon.

Also earthquake is likely due to holes beneath the soil, he added. He demanded stern action against the racket of sand trading.

WDB Executive Engineer Ashraful Alam said, "I am not informed that pipe has been set up by digging the WDB embankment. I will take measures after inquiry."

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (land) and Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer Papia Sultana said, "I stopped sand lifting few days back. If it goes again, action will be taken against them."


