Three 'commit suicide' in Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Sunamganj

Three people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Sunamganj, in three days.







BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday.





The deceased was identified as Mashrafe Bin Mortuza, 16, son of Fazlur Rahman of Bhurungamari Upazila in Kurigram District. He was a tenth grader at Hosen Ali Sarkar Academy.







Police recovered his hanging body from his family quarter of Noman Composite Textile Mills in Jamirdia area under Habirbari Union in Bhaluka Upazila in the morning.





Family members of the deceased said Mashrafe had been treated for his 'mental -health' related problems for the last few days.





However, he committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.







Office-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Police Station (PS) Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.







BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.





Deceased Happy Khatun, 14, was the daughter of Abdul Halim, a resident of Omarpur Village in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at a local high school.





Hamidul Islam, uncle of the deceased, said the girl hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house in the evening as mother asked her to study more and more.





Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.







Bagha PS OC (Investigation) Abdul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.





CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A man has allegedly committed suicide in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Monday.





Deceased Anwar Hossain, 47, son of late Shamsul Hossain, was a resident of Seulapara Village under Dakshin Khurma Union in the upazila.







Quoting locals, Dakshin Khurma Union Parishad Chairman Md Abu Bakar Siddique said Anwar had been suffering for financial reasons.







Following this, he committed suicide by hanging himself in the house at around 3 am. A suicide note was also found beside the body.







Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.





Chhatak PS OC Khan Md Moinul Zakir confirmed the incident.