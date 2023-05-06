17 cows stolen in Natore in two months

NATORE, May 5: A total of 17 cows were stolen by miscreants from Chhatni Village in Sadar Upazila of the district in the last two months.







The unabated cow lifting has brought worry to local people. Villagers are passing sleepless nights in fear of cow-lifting.







The latest lifting incident took place in the home of Ashkan Ali of Chhatni Paulpara Village with four cows early Thursday morning.





The miscreants stole away these cows from the cowshed by breaking the locker. The cow owner has suffered a loss of Tk 3.50 lakh. According to local sources, the cow lifting has been continuing since the beginning of March.







So far, two cows of Ansar Ali, Abul Kalam, Abul Kashem, and Fazer Ali of Paulpara Village, and two cows of Abdur Rahim of Schoolpara, Abul Hossain of Bhatpara, and one of Sanwar Hossain of Keshobpur Village have been lifted away.





Ansar Ali said, 17 cows were stolen from Chhatni over these months; at present, cow owners cannot sleep at night; in fear of stealing, they are keeping their cows inside their living houses; also some ones are sleeping in their cowsheds, he added.





Dulal Sarker, a dweller of Chhatni Village and President of Chhatni Union Awami League said, he himself is worried about security of his own cows in this situation; the matter has been informed to the local police station (PS); two suspected men were handed over to the PS in this regard; but not a single cow has so far been traced out.





Tofazzal Hossain, chairman of Chhatni Union, informed, cow owners are facing trouble due to unabated cow-lifting.