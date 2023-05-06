Video
Home Countryside

Boro harvesting on in full swing in Khulna region

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, May 5: Enthusiastic farmers have already harvested about 72.4 per cent of the Boro paddy sown in Khulna region in this current season.

Besides, the region has produced much good yields to the delight of locals. Farmers began to harvest paddy as early as possible this season in anticipation of natural calamities including cyclonic storms that could devastate their crops.

About 2.56 lakh hectares of land was brought under Boro cultivation with a production target of 10.88 lakh tonnes this year in four districts including Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, and Narail. A total of 8,08,578 tonnes of Boro paddy have already been produced from 1,85,051 hectares of land, a DAE source said.

In Khulna, farmers cultivated 2.80 lakh Boro paddy on 63,790 hectares of land where 42,740 hectares of land has been harvested which is 67 per cent of the total cultivated land.

In Bagerhat, farmers cultivated 2.75 lakh Boro paddy on 62169 hectares of land where 54,085 hectares of land has been harvested which is 87 per cent of the total cultivated land.

In Satkhira, farmers cultivated 3.12 lakh Boro paddy on 79,526 hectares of land where 55,171 hectares of land has been harvested which is 69.4 per cent of the total cultivated land.

In Narail, farmers cultivated 2.21 lakh Boro paddy on 50,025 hectares of land where 33,055 hectares of land has been harvested which is 66.1 per cent of the total cultivated land.

"Suitable climate conditions alongside frequent rainfall during the growing season gave farmers hope of getting their desired production," said DAE Additional Director of Khulna region Mohon Kumar Ghosh.

He said that a favourable climate, quality seeds, proper use of fertiliser, monitoring, and advice from field-level employees are the main reasons for this year's bumper production.

During a visit to paddy fields in the Batiaghata and Dakope areas, it was seen that farmers were passing busy times in reaping and storing the paddy from dawn to dusk.

Shahidul Islam, a farmer of Dacope Upazila under Khulna District, has harvested 22 mounds of the yield of Boro paddy from each bigha of land, while last year's yield was 19 mounds. He has cultivated Boro paddy on 12 bighas of land this season and said that he is very much optimistic as all of farming conditions are favourable.

Basob Das, a farmer of Kapilmuni area under Paikgachha Upazila in Khulna, said farmers are engaging even their school-going children to harvest their paddy before the arrival of the upcoming nor'westers and hail storms.

He also thanked Krishak League, Juba League, and Chhatra League leaders and activists for their cordial cooperation to help paddy harvesting as per the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.


