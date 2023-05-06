106 detained on different charges in nine districts

A total of 106 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in nine districts- Dinajpur, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jashore, Noakhali, Khulna, Narayanganj, Rajshahi and Bagerhat, in recent times.







GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A union parishad (UP) chairman has been arrested in a case filed for torturing a 13-year-old boy accusing him of stealing in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district.





The arrested is Sajjad Hossain, chairman of Singra UP of the upazila.





According to the FIR filed with Ghoraghat Police Station (PS), Monwara Begum, a resident of Abirpara Ashrayan Centre in the upazila, has been living with her son over there.





On Monday, Sajjad along with Ward-8 member of the same union Mofizul Mia threatened the boy and his mother with the intention of evicting them from their home.





At one point, the chairman and the UP member started beating the boy with an iron rod. During the beating, the boy's mother came forward to protect her son, but she was also beaten up.





They were then confined at the Ashraya home, and the boy was accused of stealing at several places. Later the boy and his mother were told to leave the area. If he and his mother did not move, they would be killed.





Local people, later, rescued the mother and the son and admitted them to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex.





Ghoraghat PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Hasan Kabir said the victim's mother filed a case with the police station.





The accused UP chairman was arrested and sent to Dinajpur court this afternoon. Police are trying to arrest another accused Mofizul, the OC added.





RAJBARI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested three men including a BKash distributor sales officer for stealing foreign liquor and money allegedly in the guise of DB police from Sadar and Baliakandi upazilas in Rajbari district on Tuesday night.





The arrested are Munna Mallik, a resident of Aladipur Mallickpara in Rajbari Sadar Upazila, Sultan Ahmed Shanto, of Narayanpur Village in Baliakandi Upazila and Tushar Mondal, of Gobindapur Village.





Rajbari District DB Police OC Moniruzzaman said three people were arrested following a complaint. Another member of the gang named Rana is absconding.





The victim, Santu Nandi, filed a case with Rajbari Sadar PS regarding the incident, the OC added.





SIRAJGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with a rifle, six rounds of cartridges and a sharp weapon from Tarash Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.





The arrested is Md Haider Ali, 62, hails from Dakchai Village under Bochaganj Upazila of Dinajpur District.





Sirajganj District DB Police OC Md Rawshan Ali said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Gulta bazar area under Talam Union of Tarash Upazila and arrested the man along with the firearm, however, the other 6 to 7 persons of the group managed to flee the scene.





A case was filed with Tarash PS in this regard, the official added.





JASHORE: DB Police have arrested two people along with one revolver, two one shooter gun and six rounds of cartridges from Sharsha Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.





Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Belal Hossain confirmed the information in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.





The arrested are Mahidul Islam, 40, and Atiyar Rahman, 30. Both of them are residents of Dhannokhola Village under the upazila.





Acting on a tip-off, a team of the force led by Jashore DB Police OC Rupon Kumar Sarker conducted a drive in the village and arrested the duo along with the firearms, he said.





A case was filed with Benapole Port Police Station against them in this regard, the ASP added.





NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, held three persons with a pistol in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.





The arrestees are: Md Fazlu, 25, hailed from Purbo Hajipara Village, Siful Islam Sohel, 28, an inhabitant at Gopalpur Village, and Jubaer Hossain Foysal, 29, a resident at Gopalpur Village in Begumganj Upazila.





Begumganj PS OC Mir Jahedul Haque Rony said acting on a tip-off a team of police conducted a drive in Joy Bangla Bazar area and held them with the pistol.





Police also seized three motorcycles.







They were produced before a magistrate court on Thursday after filing of a case in this regard, the OC added.





KHULNA: Three people were arrested on different charges in the district.





Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a top listed terrorist and the chief of robber gang 'Kabir Bahini' with foreign-made pistol and one round bullet from Dacope Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.





The arrested is Kabir Sheikh, 42, a resident of the upazila.





Spokesperson of RAB-6 ASP Tareq Aman Banna informed this to media on Wednesday noon.





RAB said on information, an operation team of the elite force conducted a drive in Pankhali area under the upazila on Tuesday evening and arrested Kabir Sheikh with a foreign pistol and one round bullet from his possession.





Later on, the arrested was handed over to police.





A total of 20 cases had been filed against the Kabir earlier.





On the other hand, members of RAB-6 arrested two burglars and seized 5,500 kilogram (kg) iron materials, and 50 kg copper wire of Rampal Power Plant worth about Tk 3, 20,000 last night. They were arrested from Katakhali area in Bagerhat District, said a RAB-6 press release on Sunday.







RAB said, acting on information, an operation team conducted a raid last night in Katakhali area under Fakirhat Upazila in Bagerhat and arrested two burglars on charge of stealing iron materials of the coal-based power plant.





The arrested were identified as Biplob Hossain, 19, and Mehedi Hasan Shanta, 23.







The iron and copper wire were seized from a small truck which was kept for using construction works of the Rampal Power Plant, the RAB press release added. The arrestees were handed over to Fakirhat PS.





RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested 13 people with locally-made weapons and drugs following clashes among the drug traders over establishing supremacy at Chanpara in Rupganj of Narayanganj on Monday morning.





Police and local sources said that chase and counter-chase were took place among the local drug-traders from Sunday evening to midnight over dominance in the area. A tensed situation had been prevailing in that area since night.





ASP (Crime) Chailau Marma, who led the drive, said on information they conducted drives in the area from 6am to 9am on Monday and arrested 13 people with local-made sharp weapons and contraband drugs.





They also destroyed several spots that were used by the alleged drug peddlers.





RAJSHAHI: A total of 78 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.





Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and DB Police arrested 23 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.





Among the arrested, 19 had warrants, one was drug addict and the remaining three were arrested on various charges.





Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.





Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 25 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.





Among the arrested, 18 had arrest warrants, five were drug addict and the remaining two were arrested on various charges.





Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 30 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.





Among the arrested, 18 had arrest warrants, five were drug addict and the remaining seven were arrested on various charges.





Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.





BAGERHAT: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two people along with stolen 5,495 kilograms of iron tools, 50 kilograms of copper wire from Fakirhat Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested persons are Biplob Hossain, 19, and Mehedi Hasan Shanto, 23.





RAB-6 officials said a site in-charge of the power plant has filed a complaint that more than 5,500 kilograms of valuable iron materials used in a construction of Rampal Power Plant, estimated market price Tk 3,20,000, were stolen from the site.





Following the complaint, the elite force members started a shadow operation. On Saturday night, acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a raid in Katakali area of the upazila and arrested the duo along with the stolen goods.





During the drive, RAB also seized a mini-truck, used for carrying the stolen materials. A case was filed with Fakirhat PS against them.





According to police, Munna Mallik is the mastermind of the gang and he is a Distributor Sales Officer (DSO) of bKash in Rajbari district.However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the RAB-6 officials added.