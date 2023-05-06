Video
Canada mulls expelling China diplomat for targeting lawmaker

China slams Canada’s ‘slander’ after ambassador summoned

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

TORONTO, May 5: Canada's foreign minister said Thursday the country is considering the expulsion of Chinese diplomats over an intelligence agency report saying one of them plotted to intimidate the Hong Kong relatives of a Canadian lawmaker.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said her department was summoning China's ambassador to a meeting to underline that Canada won't tolerate such interference.

She said the intelligence agency report indicated that opposition Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong and his Hong Kong relatives were targeted after Chong criticized Beijing's human rights record.

"We're assessing different options including the expulsion of diplomats," Joly said before a Parliament committee.

Canada's spy agency has not released details publicly. Chong has said the report identifies a Toronto-based diplomat as being part of the plot. Chong has been critical of Beijing's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province.

"I cannot imagine the shock and concern of learning that your loved ones have been targeted in this way," Joly said to Chong at the committee hearing. "There will be consequences."

Chong said the diplomat should be on the first plane out of Canada.

"It is inexplicable that this diplomat hasn't been told to leave the country already," he said.

"If we do not take this course of action we are basically putting up a giant billboard for all authoritarian states around world that says we are open to foreign interference targeting Canadian citizens. That's why this individual needs to be sent packing."

Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu denied interference in a statement and warned against expelling its diplomats.

Meanwhile, China slammed what it called "groundless slander and defamation" by Canada on Friday after Ottawa summoned Beijing's ambassador over accusations a Chinese diplomat sought to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker and his family.

Parliamentarian Michael Chong has led an outcry in Canada following a damning report this week by the Globe and Mail newspaper that said Ottawa had turned a blind eye to interference by Beijing in Canadian affairs.

The newspaper said China's intelligence agency had planned to target Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong with sanctions for voting in February 2021 for a motion condemning Beijing's conduct in the Xinjiang region as genocide.

A diplomatic official at China's consulate in Toronto was reported to be involved in the intrigue, prompting Ottawa to summon China's ambassador on Thursday and say it was "assessing different options including the expulsion of diplomats".

"China is strongly dissatisfied with Canada's groundless slander and defamation of the normal performance of duties by the Chinese embassy and consulates in Canada," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Friday.     �AP, AFP


