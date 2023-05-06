Cong, RJD demand Murmu’s rule in state, urge Modi to do his duty

NEW DELHI, May 5: A couple of days after violent clashes broke out in Manipur, Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday requested President Draupadi Murmu to impose President`s Rule in the northeastern state. In a video statement, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "For the last few days Manipur is burning.







Due to violence, the internet has been snapped and curfew has been imposed in eight out of 16 districts."







Shrinate said that Indian Railways has also suspended rail operations in Manipur in view of the violence and even the government has issued "shoot-at-sight" orders in the northeastern state.





Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress leader said, "The BJP ministers and MLAs and even Olympic medal winner and Rajya Sabha member Mary Kom had urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to save Manipur from burning.







But the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are busy campaigning in Karnataka Assembly elections, and they don`t have time for Manipur."







Firing salvos at the government, she said, "Is it not the moral responsibility of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to focus entirely on Manipur? In Karnataka, Amit Shah had said that if voted to power BJP will not let riots happen. Then how did the riots break in Manipur? As Home Minister Amit Shah has failed entirely."







"Looking at the present situation, the President should impose Article 356 or President`s Rule in Manipur immediately to bring the law and order under control," she demanded.







Echoing similar views, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha also wrote to President Murmu demanding the imposition of President`s Rule in Manipur. In a letter to the President, the RJD spokesperson said,





"I am writing to express my deep concern about the recent spate of violence in Manipur, which has been alarmingly widespread and has resulted in the loss of life and property."







He said that "As you are aware, Manipur has a complex ethnic and political landscape, with several communities living in the region". Jha also pointed out that ethnic conflicts with their roots in the colonial era have been a significant challenge for the state.





Meanwhile, following the violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, more than 500 people from the violence-hit state have entered into Cachar district of Assam and taken shelter, officials said.





"The district administration has made all arrangements for the people who come from Manipur and entered the district," Numal Mahatta,



Superintendent of Police (SP), Cachar district, told ANI.





"They are now taking shelter in various parts of the district. We have made all arrangements for them in a few schools and other places in the district. We are monitoring the situation," the Cachar SP said.





Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam.





"I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.





Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the Chief Ministers of Manipur and neighbouring states including Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam in view of the situation in Manipur.





Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand by Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.







This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory order and suspend internet services across the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state. �IANS, ANI