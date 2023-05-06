Video
India, Russia agree to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

NEW DELHI, May 5: India and Russia have agreed to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation in bilateral as well as multilateral platforms.

Top officials from both sides met in Moscow on May 3-4 for the 12th India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and India-Russia bilateral consultations on UN and multilateral issues.

Russia reiterated its support for India as a permanent member in a reformed UN Security Council, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Russian side was helmed by Oleg Syromolotov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. 

"Both sides shared their experiences in combating terrorism and extremism and discussed current terrorist threats at the global and regional levels," the statement said. Representatives of respective departments and agencies from India and Russia also participated in the meeting.

 "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation in bilateral as well as multilateral platforms," the statement said.

The Russian side expressed appreciation for India's role as Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN Security Council in 2022 and welcomed the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration that had focussed on combating the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.      �PTI


