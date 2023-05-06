Video
SAFF Championship 2023

Decision for 2nd guest team in SAFF Congress!

Kuwait confirms participation

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

The matters regarding a second guest team of the upcoming SAFF Championship 2023 would be discussed and a decision would be taken in the SAFF Congress today (Saturday) in Dhaka.

The Congress of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) will be held at Hotel Intercontinental in the Bangladesh capital on the day.

Kuwait had given word to South Asian football officials that the Arab country was thinking of playing as a guest team in the upcoming SAFF Championship 2023 to be held in Bengaluru, India from 21 June to 3 July.

SAFF general secretary Anwarul Haque Helal confirmed the news to the media on Wednesday. Kuwait, which played in the final round of the FIFA World Cup once in 1982, is sending its national team to play the tournament.

The latest is that the second guest team is yet to be confirmed and a decision would be taken regarding the matter at the SAFF Congress.

The South Asian football officials were looking for two guest teams to play in the top football event in the region. After the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia rejected offers, several other nations from the Middle East were invited to play in the SAFF Championship this time. Now, the Kuwaiti officials have shown interest in participating in the event.

But, for the eighth team, SAFF officials may have to make a decision today. There is a chance that it would be a seven-team tournament.

Along with the regular agendas, elections to the vacant posts of the executive committee will also be held in this Congress.

The last SAFF AGM was held on 2 July last year and, at that time, elections were not held for some posts, including two vice-presidents, as India and Pakistan could not join the Congress.

At that time, Pakistan was banned by FIFA while India was also in the eye of FIFA over the formation of the committee. Later, India too was banned by FIFA for a while.



Decision for 2nd guest team in SAFF Congress!
