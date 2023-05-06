Video
Abahani return to winning streak

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Abahani Limited Dhaka returned to winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League football beating Bangladesh Police Football Club by 4-1 goals in a match held today (Friday) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the day's match, Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto, forward Foysal Ahmed Fahim, midfielder Mohamed Sohel Rana and Nigerian forward Emeka Ogbugh scored one goal each for Abahani Limited.

Forward Zillur Rahman netted the lone goal for Bangladesh Police.

The match was locked 1-1 draw at the breather.

Raphael Augusto put Abahani Limited ahead in the 36th minute from a spot kick while Zillur restored the parity for Bangladesh Police Football Club in the 40th minute of the match.

After the breather, Foysal again put Abahani Limited ahead scoring the second goal in the 55th minute while Sohel Rana further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal for Abahani Limited in the 65th minute of the match.

Emeka sealed the victory scoring the fourth goal for Abahani Limited in the 76th minute of the match.

Abahani Limited dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Bangladesh Police Football Club, fought neck to neck in the first half but they could not keep the tempo in the second half.

The day's win saw, the traditional sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited improve their tally with 30 points from 14 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club remained at their second position with 17 points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier, in the first leg, the two teams shared points playing to a goalless draw in a match held at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.    �BSS


