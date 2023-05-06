Two Brazilians secure Kings' victory

Brazilian forward Dorielton and his compatriot Miguel Figueira struck twice each as defending champions Bashundhara Kings maintained winning run in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football thrashing Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 4-0 goals held today (Friday).





Held at Bashundhara Sports Complex, Muktijoddha however kept their tent unhurt offering strong resistance almost in the second half though Kings finally took the lead when Miguel Figueira broke the deadlock scoring the first goal in the 42nd minute.





After the resumption, Dorielton doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Kings in the 53rd minute and further widened the margin scoring his second and third goal for Kings in the 76th minute of the match.





Miguel Figueira completed the winners' tally scoring his second and fourth goal for Kings in the 80th minute of the match.





With the day's victory, Bashundhara Kings extended their lead to 40 points from 14 matches while the freedom fighters Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra remained at their previous credit of 14 points playing the same number of matches.





Earlier, Bashundhara Kings beat Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 3-1 goals in a match held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.