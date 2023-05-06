Archers lose both bronze in deciding matches

Bangladesh archery team finished their 2023 Asia Cup World Ranking tournament Stage-2 campaign on a losing note after losing both the bronze medal matches held on Friday in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.





The Bangladesh archery team -- featuring Topu Roy and Puspita Jaman -- lost to their Iraqi rivals 143-148 in the compound mixed team event.





While in the compound men's team event, Bangladesh archery team -- featuring Topu Roy, Radin Bin Talib and Abdullah Al Kafi -- lost to their Kingdom of Saudi Arabian rivals 205-222.





The Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home today (Saturday). �BSS