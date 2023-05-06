Champion of the Champions Somnath

2nd Banga Moitri Int'l Yoga Cup Somnath Mukherjee from India became the Champion of the champions of the 2nd edition of the Banga Moitri Int'l Yoga Cup, an invitational Yoga competition, at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex at Paltan in Dhaka.





Neha Beg and Arohi De from the same country placed the first and second runners-up correspondingly. Besides, 36 winners in different categories were awarded in an award programme on the day.







The competition was jointly organised by Bishuddha Yoga Culture and Om Yoga Culture with guidance from Bangladesh Yoga Association. A total of 51 Yogies (practitioners of Yoga) from Bangladesh and India had taken part there.







Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the award and closing programme.







Shamim Khan of Bangladesh Yoga Association and Roller Skating general secretary Ahmed Asifur Hasan were the special guests. Arif Sohel, the chairperson of the organising committee presided over the programme.







Previously, the first edition of the Banga Moitri Int'l Yoga Cup was held online in 2021.