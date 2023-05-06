Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

2nd Banga Moitri Intl Yoga Cup

Champion of the Champions Somnath

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Sports Reporter

2nd Banga Moitri Int'l Yoga Cup Somnath Mukherjee from India became the Champion of the champions of the 2nd edition of the Banga Moitri Int'l Yoga Cup, an invitational Yoga competition, at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex at Paltan in Dhaka.

Neha Beg and Arohi De from the same country placed the first and second runners-up correspondingly. Besides, 36 winners in different categories were awarded in an award programme on the day.

The competition was jointly organised by Bishuddha Yoga Culture and Om Yoga Culture with guidance from Bangladesh Yoga Association. A total of 51 Yogies (practitioners of Yoga) from Bangladesh and India had taken part there.

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the award and closing programme.

Shamim Khan of Bangladesh Yoga Association and Roller Skating general secretary Ahmed Asifur Hasan were the special guests. Arif Sohel, the chairperson of the organising committee presided over the programme.

Previously, the first edition of the Banga Moitri Int'l Yoga Cup was held online in 2021.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Decision for 2nd guest team in SAFF Congress!
Abahani return to winning streak
Two Brazilians secure Kings' victory
Archers lose both bronze in deciding matches
Champion of the Champions Somnath
Could troubled PSG throw away French title?
Ten Hag expects Man Utd to seal top four spot despite Brighton loss
City host Allardyce's Leeds as Arsenal face Newcastle test


Latest News
Three-member probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill blast
Import-export through Hili Port resumes after 2-day holiday
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur
China mediating to promote Rohingya repatriation: Chinese envoy
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office
BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital
Most Read News
675 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan to leave Sudan
Two friends die falling from motorcycle on way to Rangamati
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Tuesday
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Two girls drown while taking bath in Shitalakshya
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
4.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka
PM interacts with Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event
Death toll from N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 4
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft