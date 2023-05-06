Video
Could troubled PSG throw away French title?

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

PARIS, MAY 5: Paris Saint-Germain are a club in turmoil, where the coach was already under pressure before this week's suspension of Lionel Messi and a protest by fans outside Neymar's home.

The season is already widely seen as a failure for the Qatar-owned club, after they were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the last 16 and from the French Cup at the same stage.

Even though they are top of Ligue 1, five points clear of Marseille with five matches remaining and on course to retain the crown and become French champions for a record 11th time, the campaign seems to be plumbing new depths.

Last Sunday's insipid 3-1 loss at home to Lorient means Christophe Galtier's team have lost six of 17 Ligue 1 matches in 2023, a veritable collapse for a side who did not lose a game in any competition before the World Cup.

The day after the Lorient loss, Messi did not turn up for training, instead travelling to Saudi Arabia without PSG's permission to fulfil commitments as part of a contract with the country's tourist office. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has since been suspended by the club and is set to play no part this weekend against Troyes.

Another slip-up, against opponents who have not won in four months and are heading for relegation, is unthinkable for PSG and could seal Galtier's fate. In any case, the coach appears unlikely to be in charge next season with sweeping changes expected over the summer.    �AFP


