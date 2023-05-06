Video
Naples revels in victory hangover as title party continues

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

NAPLES, MAY 5: Naples woke up Friday still giddy with joy after a night spent celebrating Napoli's first Serie A title in 33 years, a party marred, however, by one death and hundreds of injuries.

"It was the most beautiful night," enthused Francesca Raucci, who was taking her son to school in the southern Italian city after getting to bed at 4:00 am.

"It was a unique emotion, there was a flood of people, they were hugging each other, dancing."

Throughout the night, Naples' narrow streets were filled with the sounds of cheering, chants, firecrackers and flares, cars and scooters honking their horns, their passengers waving flags and banners.

Napoli's 1-1 draw at Udinese Thursday evening had secured the Scudetto for Luciano Spalletti's side, their first since the era of Diego Maradona, who led the team to victory in 1987 and 1990.

Fans had prepared for weeks to celebrate, as Napoli built up an increasingly unbeatable lead against nearest-placed rivals Lazio.

Blue flags and bunting adorned every possible surface of the city centre, as did images of Maradona and star striker Victor Osimhen, whose goal on Thursday night pushed southern Italy's biggest club over the line.

Emanuele Canzano, 42, was among those who did not get much sleep, but on Friday morning set off for work happily in his Napoli jersey.

His newborn son also went to sleep in Napoli pyjamas.

"We waited 33 years, he only waited ten days!" Canzano said, laughing.

Garbage collectors were busy cleaning up debris Friday morning, and one street vendor in a cowboy hat continued to try to drum up business, shouting "Flags, jerseys, scarves -- Go Napoli!"

Celebrations were marred by the death of a 26-year-old man from  gunshot wounds following an incident in which three other people were hurt.

But it was not immediately clear if the shooting was linked to the celebrations, with news reports suggesting the victim was linked to a local mafia clan.

A total of 203 people were treated in the city's hospitals overnight, according to health authorities, 22 of them seriously.

There were knife wounds, people injured by firecrackers or suffering from smoke inhalation, and one cocaine overdose.

Napoli's victory made the front pages of all Italy's major newspapers Friday, while the local Il Mattino ran a bumper special edition under the headline: "Naples Sings".

"Under the sign of King Diego" read another of its headlines, demonstrating the enduring love for the Argentine great in this city.    �AFP


