Lloris ruled out for rest of season

LONDON, MAY 5: Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a thigh injury.





The 36-year-old suffered the problem during the first half of Tottenham's 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle on April 23.





The French World Cup winner has not featured since then and caretaker boss Ryan Mason on Friday confirmed Tottenham's captain is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.





"Hugo's out for the season," Mason said ahead of Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace.





"We had the results back. Obviously disappointing, but we kind of feared that initially. We did some more tests and he won't play for us again this season."





Lloris has only one year left on his Tottenham contract and could leave north London in the close-season as his troubled club face up to a turbulent period.





Tottenham are nine points adrift of the top four with only four games left.





Mason is their third manager this season after the departure of Antonio Conte and the sacking of his interim replacement Cristian Stellini.





"I can't speak about next season but what I can say is that Hugo has a very important role for us until the end of the season," Mason said."We need him. We need him to be part of the group and I'm sure he will be." �AFP