Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:06 PM
Bayern and Dortmund enter final straight of title battle just a point apart

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023

BERLIN, MAY 5: After returning to the top of the table, title hopefuls Bayern Munich turn their focus to their traditional whipping boys Werder Bremen on Saturday.

One point clear of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern can guarantee an historic 11th straight Bundesliga title by winning their final four matches.

If Thomas Tuchel's side defeat Bremen, they can go four points clear of Dortmund, who host Wolfsburg a day later.

Bremen's last win over Bayern in all competitions came 30 matches ago, a 5-2 drubbing in Munich when a 20-year-old Mesut Ozil was pulling the strings in midfield.

Since then, Bayern have won 26, with four draws, a period which has included 11 Bundesliga titles for Munich. In comparison, Bremen have not collected a single piece of silverware and spent one season in the second division.

To motivate the men in green even more, a win against Bayern would ensure another season in the top division, with 12th-placed Bremen still in mathematical danger of relegation. Bremen's task got even harder on Thursday, with news that their top scorer and Germany number nine Niclas Fuellkrug has failed to recover from a calf injury and will miss the clash.

Bremen manager Ole Werner said of Fuellkrug, who leads all Bundesliga scorers with 16 goals this season, "we're trying to get him fit week by week and build him back up gently". Despite Bayern sitting top, the Bavarians are enduring a rough phase of their own and unlike most recent Bundesliga seasons, have an opponent breathing down their necks with the end in sight.

Dortmund's opponents on Sunday, Wolfsburg, also fall into the category of whipping boys, at least in their record against Dortmund.

Before Wolfsburg's 2-0 win over Dortmund in November, the Wolves had lost 13 and drawn one of their past 14 matches against the side, a run going back to the 2015 German Cup final between the teams, which Wolfsburg won 3-1 in Kevin de Bruyne's last match for the club.    �AFP


