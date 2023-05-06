Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 May, 2023, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sabalenka plots Swiatek revenge in Madrid final, Tsitsipas out

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Sabalenka plots Swiatek revenge in Madrid final, Tsitsipas out

Sabalenka plots Swiatek revenge in Madrid final, Tsitsipas out

MADRID, MAY 5: Aryna Sabalenka gave herself an early birthday gift by easing into the Madrid Open final for the second time in three years on Thursday and then plotted revenge on world number one Iga Swiatek.

The world number two turns 25 on Friday and the Belarusian celebrated in style by breezing past Greek world number nine Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 6-1.

Sabalenka, the 2021 champion in Madrid, will face Swiatek in Saturday's championship match after the French and US Open winner swept aside 13th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-1.

Reigning Australian Open champion Sabalenka will be chasing a fifth WTA 1000 title, a 13th career title overall and third in 2023.

She will have the opportunity to avenge her straight-sets defeat to Swiatek in last month's Stuttgart championship match.
"I really want this revenge," she said. "It would be really great to be able to defeat a player like Iga on clay.

"In Stuttgart, I was rushing on the short balls, I tried too hard for the winning shot. This time, I played with more patience and waited for the right ball to finish the point."

Top seed Swiatek enjoys a 5-2 win-loss record against Sabalenka, having also won the pair's three previous clay-court meetings.

In the men's quarter-finals, Jan-Lennard Struff stunned world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas to become only the third lucky loser to reach the semi-finals of an ATP Masters event.

The 33-year-old German, who had lost in the qualifying round before being allotted a place in the main draw, triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 6-3.
He will now face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in Friday's semi-finals.

"It feels amazing. It was a very, very hard battle. I knew before, I needed to perform at my best," said Struff who, ironically, had lost to Karatsev in qualifying last weekend.

The other semi-final sees defending champion and world number two Carlos Alcaraz, who will celebrate his 20th birthday on Friday, facing Borna Coric of Croatia.

Struff, ranked at 65 in the world, follows Thomas Johansson at Toronto in 2004 and Lucas Pouille at Rome in 2016 as a lucky loser to reach a Masters semi-final.

"Aslan is playing amazing this week so far and he beat me pretty easily in qualies. I didn't play the best tennis in that match," added Struff.

Karatsev won the battle of the underdogs when he edged Zhang Zhizhen 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 to make the last four.

Karatsev, the Russian ranked 121 in the world, had to come through qualifying in the Spanish capital.

Zhang, ranked 99, was the first Chinese player to make an ATP 1000 event last eight.

Between them the two men had knocked out six seeds to reach the quarter-finals with Karatsev dropping only one set in seven matches, as he eliminated second seed and compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16.

On Thursday, Karatsev kept his nerve better at key moments and saved all three break points he faced in the first set before winning the tie-break.
He immediately broke in the opening game of the second set before going on to win in one hour and 40 minutes.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Decision for 2nd guest team in SAFF Congress!
Abahani return to winning streak
Two Brazilians secure Kings' victory
Archers lose both bronze in deciding matches
Champion of the Champions Somnath
Could troubled PSG throw away French title?
Ten Hag expects Man Utd to seal top four spot despite Brighton loss
City host Allardyce's Leeds as Arsenal face Newcastle test


Latest News
Three-member probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill blast
Import-export through Hili Port resumes after 2-day holiday
Fifty-three held in anti-narcotics drives
More than 1mn polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: Unicef
Youth's hanging body recovered in Gazipur
China mediating to promote Rohingya repatriation: Chinese envoy
Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo, several still missing
13 houses burnt in Cox's Bazar fire
50, 000 Yaba tablets seized at Sundarban courier office
BNP leader Mahbubur Rahman returns home from hospital
Most Read News
675 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan to leave Sudan
Two friends die falling from motorcycle on way to Rangamati
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Tuesday
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Two girls drown while taking bath in Shitalakshya
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
4.3 magnitude quake jolts Dhaka
PM interacts with Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event
Death toll from N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 4
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft