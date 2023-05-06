A Love Letter to Divine Lotus

I know this is not just a name! This is a myth of superiority. Once the goddess of love Aphrodite requested the goddess of flowers Flora to give a magical flower in order to avoid a long strife between the lily which symbolizes the western race - because of its white colour and the rose that stands as a symbol of the eastern race did include the native Indian because of its reddish skin. There was a bitter rivalry between the two groups.







The rose can never tower like the lily! The devotee of rose raises the big question- "Is the lily lovelier?" Thus for uniting the warring factions, Flora gave the lotus- a flower delicious as the rose, and stately as the lily in her pride; with the eye-catching combinations of rose-red and lily-white colour.







Not in name only but in fact, "Thy eyes are lotus buds, thy hands the full-blown flower, thy arms its graceful roots."And my wishes-"May my soul is like the gemlike dewdrop that lies on the lip of the Lotus leaf before it falls into the peaceful obscurity of the lake"





It is very concrete. And I want to get it off my chest, so no more hesitation at least to call a spade a spade. And it is the aura of genius in your face that has always fascinated me. In fact, it was the flame of passion at first sight. And my love for you has burgeoned over the span of time, though I have got to maintain a fa�ade of indifference to you all the time. Why ever didn't I make advances to you before? - The reason is quite simple; nothing but for your preoccupation, even an obsession, with quality and heritage and hence the fabulous performance. And I am rather happy and complimentary about your success.





No doubt that my love for you is timeless. You are my love, the undisputed queen. And we are of an age when we cannot be fancy free at all. And it is very timely to seek your love, my sweetheart! So this raises the question whether you like me or not. Of course, I can give you some hints for answering the question-I have no such attributes that can bewitch you and in fact can parallel yours at all. You were likely to read the poem 'Nimontron' and perhaps enjoyed the striking temptation of the village friend for his city friend to come to his hamlet. Like the village friend I have nothing but an idyllic life full of potential and probity.





I am (to be honest) always afraid of your black moods, even though you look beautiful with the mood (I swear). No wonder that you may chuck the letter in waste paper basket or can play possum, yet I can say with great aplomb that its appeal will loom large in your subconscious mind and you will likely swoon over the matter some time.





Let a reminiscence of my childhood in on making your decision- when I was small, my dad and mom whenever I really wanted something they never said- "yes" or "no" in reply; they only said, "it may be." So here I am. And I think our relationship may come into being if you really condescend to empathize with me and gauge my feelings for you raising above all types of prejudice and haughtiness.







It is only your complaisant attitudes that may help us (yourself and me) join the Darby and Joan club and there we will greet each other with laurel leaves and forget-me-nots.







Dear divine Lotus,You know there is a lot of hype and hoopla about love. And my tenet is that-"To fall in love with someone for his or her beauty is just similar to judge a book by its cover."Please do not take it just on my say-so rather that is the main stand point that can shift your attitude and help me win your love.I think there is no need to be in a tearing hurry-we do not need to start yet. Please feel free to evaluate the significance of my proposal. Perhaps you know-"Discussion should be a part of the decision making process." Otherwise your headlong decision may destroy my dream of donkey's years.Anyway, I have waited to tell you all this for eonsand shall be waiting for your affirmative answer for ever, as I know the verses "Kata heri khanto keno Kamoltulite, Dukkhobinasukhlav hoy kimohite"Yours Truly�