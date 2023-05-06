Relatability

Being born into the world as human can be anything we want it to be once we understand ourselves. Some of us understand ourselves better once we feel we have examples to help us learn why we could understand or know things.







Children from the child welfare system know firsthand that connection to themselves is sometimes brought on at the hands of others. Our connection to ourselves is strongly influenced by our interactions with other people, sometimes very positive or very negative. These interactions shape us, sometimes for better, sometimes for worse.







What if we could find new ways (or rediscover old ways) of doing things that help us connect or disconnect from everything we think or know, learning and unlearning together so everyone feels safer or okay with themselves and others? We all play a part in each other's well-being. It is important we consider how we assert ourselves towards each other directly and indirectly.







When I look back on my life I was in care, I remember the feelings of invalidation and dismissal I felt from so many people who worked for various institutions. The people and the places that were meant to help and guide me lacked the understanding to empathize with me enough to guide me properly. They did not have the answers I needed or the ability to hear me. They were unable to guide and educate me so that I could understand myself and others better.







We all have the right to know things, to be educated and informed things, especially anything that pertains to our sense of self and safety related to our lives. We can help each other understand the truth about ourselves in a more meaningful and deep way if we first take the time to consider what we know and what areas we need to learn more about.







What I have come to learn changes and develop over time with my journey. We all need reminders from day to day of what is important and right. If you have questions or care to have your story heard or be seen and heard and understood please do not hesitate to come forward with your truth and experiences. We all have something to learn and share from one another.The writer is a blogger