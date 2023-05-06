Video
ARE WE ALONE?

Published : Saturday, 6 May, 2023
Shivanshu K Srivastava

In a far-flung galaxy of the cosmos
On an extraterrestrial orb,
Some wise and fool men dwell
With distinct beliefs and norms.

Today their council assembled
To debate something unknown,
The fools' union had questioned
That "Are we alone?"

The god men were solicited
To deliver the verdict,
And announce the penalty
To the proclaimed convict.

The fools propounded more worlds
And more beings and stars,
The wise men mocked and claimed
"No other world can exist than ours".

God men held "yes, we are alone
And there's just one world and sky,
So possibility of more worlds
Is a mere myth and lie".

After the god men's verdict
The wise received applauds,
And the fools were imprisoned
For hurting their beliefs and God.

Such fools do exist
In all far-flung galaxies,
Who dare to ask "are we alone?"
Challenging their own capacities.

The fools often succeed
In discovering new worlds,
Albeit deserted by their own
They get abuses hurled.
The poet is pursuing LL.M. from Faculty of Law, Banaras Hindu University (BHU)


