In a far-flung galaxy of the cosmos

On an extraterrestrial orb,

Some wise and fool men dwell

With distinct beliefs and norms.



Today their council assembled

To debate something unknown,

The fools' union had questioned

That "Are we alone?"



The god men were solicited

To deliver the verdict,

And announce the penalty

To the proclaimed convict.



The fools propounded more worlds

And more beings and stars,

The wise men mocked and claimed

"No other world can exist than ours".



God men held "yes, we are alone

And there's just one world and sky,

So possibility of more worlds

Is a mere myth and lie".



After the god men's verdict

The wise received applauds,

And the fools were imprisoned

For hurting their beliefs and God.



Such fools do exist

In all far-flung galaxies,

Who dare to ask "are we alone?"

Challenging their own capacities.



The fools often succeed

In discovering new worlds,

Albeit deserted by their own

They get abuses hurled.

