Popularly known as Monir, is a recognized global expert on terrorism who frequently appears as a panellist, enthusiast and educationist in related conferences and whose opinion and commentary is frequently featured in local, national and international press. Prior of this appointment as SB Chief, Monir has spearheaded country's leading counterterrorism agency Counter-terrorism and Trans-national Crimes CTTC. He was the founding head of CTTC and had scores many on ground successful operations of encountering terrorism in Bangladesh.



He found that terrorism and militancy is a misrepresentation of ideological manifestation among the young generations. To encounter terrorism, policing can be the key troubleshooting tool but it's not only the tool. Having this understanding by hearts, he launched counter-terrorism awareness campaign in school, colleges, and universities across the country, consisting complex multi-sector stakeholders. Meanwhile, he has a vast of unique experiences on this very specific global issue. This book is a brilliant storytelling of such suspenseful stories.

"Pothbhola Pothikera" is a super-insider novel on terrorism and militancy as well as a promise of unassailable passion of combating extremism through professionalism and patriotism. The story starts with the antagonist Abu Mustafiz, an infamous terrorist. It describes how the antagonist uses protected texts, symbolic words, how he changes his title from Wasim Azwat to Abu Mustafiz Al Hanafi, how he derails human brains in remotest areas, how he meets his disciples, how he controls the hierarchy of this underground outfit.



Readers are bound to look for revelations of Taleban, Al-Queda, Dawatul Islam. Here in this novel, you will find the networks of new JMB in symbolic way with their local and international connections.



Aggressive miscreants Bangladeshi followers of Dawatul Islam connects the missing dots with the living allies of Rajakar Al badar, subsequently kills few of our progressive people like blogger Rajib Haider, Ovijit Roy, Washikur Rahman, Ananto Das, Najim Uddin, Niladri Chatterji, publisher Foysal Dipon, and LGBTQ rights activist Julhas Mannan.



In encountering all these terrorist attacks, the author works as pathfinder and this book is a thrilling journey of all these suspense, recovery and apprehension. All the antagonists are male: Abu Muslim, Wamaira, Abu Salamah, Abu Dujana, Captain Mofiz, however few of their wives are also described here in this novel.



"Pothbhola Pothikera" is an inspirational book of hope, aspirations and patriotism against terrorism and militancy. It is a narrative of how the militancy and terrorism is being controlled and curbed by professional police, reinforced with ethics and zeal. The author also narrates how their terrorist and ideological misrepresentation is being melted and mainstreamed through policing activities.

The transformation of thinking of Abu Muslim at the end of the book is highly enlightening when he cries and says 'we have done wrongs' 'we are in wrong ways'. Therefore, this is a thoughtful thriller of lightness of being from darkness of militants.

Additional IGP and SB Chief Monirul Islam is surely a fascinating story teller, we have also witnessed in his previous book 'Pirone Pirito Jibon' which is also reviewed by me. Being an expert on this special discourse, he also writes a research book titled 'Terrorism in Bangladesh: the process of radicalization and youth vulnerabilities' along with Zia Rahman. To have deeper understanding on the reality of ground breaking issues of terrorism and militancy, the readers must engross on and sincerely read Monirul Islam.



"Pothbhola Pothikera" by Monirul Islam is published by Kobi Prokashani and available at Rokomari and other big book houses with only BDT 250. As a reviewer, I recommend this book as a must read, particularly for police officers, criminology students and researchers as well as for psychology students.

The Reviewer Al Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam is a law enforcement officer serving in Bangladesh Police



