

Unnayan Path: Nodi O Pran Journalist Amin Al Rashid so far has written several books on varied subjects, some of which have been widely talked about in the country. His recent book "Unnayan Path: Nodi O Pran" (Development in light of rivers and biodiversity) deals with vast and complicated issues of development, rivers and biodiversity in a brief but easy, passionate and communicative ways.

We are now aboard a ship of development that is flying at a rocket speed and laying waste to our natural resources including rivers, which are most valuable for economic and cultural survival of Bangladesh. This book has brought forth many questions regarding nature of the current development and its destructive effects on our natural identity. The book is published this year in February by Jhalakathi Publications and its beautiful cover is designed by Mujib Muhammad.



Amin, the writer of the well-known "Jibananander Manchitra" (Map of places where Jibanananda lived) and son of the soil of Jhalakathi in which Jibanananda's dearest river Dhanshiri belongs, looked around him with the eyes of the poet Jibanananda. And he became enraged at the sight of development leaving destructions in its trail. He became emotional and declared, "None before Jibanananda could write that rivers can be sad, can talk and may have desires like humans on the earth."



"Dhanshiri," famous for being passionately mentioned many times in Jibanananda's poems, "has now dried up so much that it is hard to call it a river any more. It is now a narrow canal only. Its water recedes to knee-level in winter days." So it was put through a tragic treatment of dredging. Information in this book says that 84 lakh taka was spent for dredging Dhanshiri in the 2010-11 financial year, 4 crore 49 lakh taka was allocated in 2018-19 and 1 crore 99 lakh taka was allocated for its dredging as per proposal by the Water Development Board. The writer says, "All this turns into a farce which pushes the river into death instead of protection."



Last year 23 crore taka was put into drain in the name of river dredging and they might do it again. Rivers were, as if, money trees-digging, filling up, again digging, again filling up! According to the writer, "People's money can be burned without answering to anyone." And "The Chakirpasha of Kurigram is a big example of the murder of a river with state sponsorship. First, both banks of the river are occupied by the locals. Then a pond is dug for fishery in the occupied space of the shrunken river. Digging ponds by killing rivers hardly happens in human history."



The writer asks, "Rivers belong to people. How then can they become private properties?" He has written, "As rivers are now regarded as living entities as per the instruction of the High Court, and as Bangladesh is a country crisscrossed and nurtured by motherly rivers, it is hopeful that the state is coming forward to protect and save lives of those motherly entities."



Yet matters of disappointments are not few! There are the stories of Labandha, Turag, Shitalakshya, Dhaleshwari and others being murdered relentlessly. There is the story of the Narai losing its identity of a river and turning into Rampura canal in one part and Hatirjheel beautified with modern makeup in the other part. So the question is: "A factory can be built by eating up a river or a water body with merely 10 crore taka. Can anyone make a river with a hundred crore taka?



None can. And can anyone make an estimate of the value of all the rivers murdered for the last fifty years? Rivers that nurture people of this land in motherly care are in a dying condition and we are worsening it every day with our cruel behaviour against her. Road communication became prioritized over river communication in our state policies since a few years of independence. Contractors, transport owners, foreign car companies and their local dealers, builders of bridges got a field day. We saw stories of rags to riches in hundreds of thousands in the country.



Along with it traffic jam, death in road accidents and GDP are increasing on a daily basis. In the ill competition of showing off one's wealth in this showy development, the wealthy are bringing more of their private cars on the already jammed roads. The roads are the stage to enact the drama of showing wealth by some and clapping hands by the deprived millions!



So our state-builders say belching out in satisfaction, what a development! They dream of taking traffic jam down to the remotest parts of the country. The writer says, "When contractors and traders are on the chair of power in a country, development becomes synonymous with projects. This is why, in government institutions, it takes 37 lakh taka to buy a piece of curtain, 6 thousand taka for a pillow, 23 thousand taka for a mobile charger if there is no development projects, there cannot be budget approval for once digging of a pond in the middle of an open field and again for filling it up. The development philosophy in digging out a pond and filling it up, in a hundred crore taka spent for surveying the possibility of a bullet train and in the iron of a crore taka per kg does not do anything for people, whatever else it does."

Going to Netherlands for watering plants, visiting America-Australia to see the sands, travelling abroad to learn to dig out a pond, flying overseas for training to cook khichuri-are some great news of serving the people! The great waves of our development have crossed the ocean and built shahebpara, begumpara, second home, third home and so on. One seeing anything very bad falling upon this land, the heroes of this development is ready to fly away to their safe havens empty handed. They will leave behind all the dried away, dying and murdered rivers which once were like lifeblood to people here and on whose lovely banks Jibanananda Das once wished to fly back.

Alamgir Khan is Editor, Biggan O Sangskriti



