JP names 5 mayoral candidates

Jatiya Party (JP), the opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad, on Thursday declared the names of the mayoral candidates for all five city corporations where elections are scheduled to be held from May 27 to June 15 this year.



Of them, former secretary MM Neaz Uddin was nominated for Gazipur City Corporation while Saiful Islam Swapan for Rajshahi City Corporation, Md Shafiqul Islam Modhu for Khulna City Corporation, Engr Iqbal Hossain Taposh for Barishal City Corporation and Nazrul Islam Babul was nominated the mayor candidate for Sylhet City Corporation.



At the organizing committee meeting of the party, JaPa Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader (GM Quader) declared the names of the party's candidates following the decision of the committee, a JP press release issued on Thursday said.



In response to a query, GM Quader said, "We are hopeful about the electoral environment. We also hope that the Election Commission will act with responsibilities. So, we have given nomination to our candidates. Hope, our candidates will win the elections. But, the people have lost their confidence on the elections. The government will have to bring people's confidence back."



Regarding JP stance about participation in the upcoming national election, GM Quader, also deputy opposition leader in the Sangsad, said, "We want free, fair, neutral and acceptable elections.



Necessary steps would be taken considering the overall situation. It cannot be disclosed now. We want that an acceptable and meaningful election is held. To ensure, the responsible authorities must act duly."



"We criticize the negative activities of the government as a responsible political party. It's not that we have taken one side, if we don't go with a specific party. Those who criticize us does so for their interest," he added.



He urged all to work and cast their votes for their party candidates.



Party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Co-Chairmen ABM Ruhuk Amin Hawlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Presidium Member Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Golam Kibria Tipu, Fakhrul Iman, Sahidur Rahman Tepa and Saifuddin Ahmed Milon also spoke in the meeting.



