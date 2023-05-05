Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD urges UNSC to show unity in tackling threat to peace, protect Rohingyas

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has urged the UN Security Council to demonstrate unity and decisiveness in addressing visible threats to peace and protecting the most vulnerable, such as the Rohingya minorities.

"Almost six years have passed since the Rohingya minorities were expelled from their ancestral land in Myanmar. No effective action was taken by the Security Council to remedy the situation; rather, the council has remained a mute witness to its continued deterioration," said Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.

He was speaking at the Security Council open debate on "Futureproofing Trust for Sustaining Peace" held at the United Nations Headquarters on Wednesday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Referring to the growing "mistrust" between people and the global institutions, Bangladesh Ambassador said, "In order to build trust, the council must reverse the course of inactions.

In his statement, Permanent Representative Muhith referred to the critical role of peacekeepers in building trust among communities and called for strengthening the peacebuilding mandates of the peacekeeping missions.

He also called upon the Security Council to leverage the complementary role of the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) in addressing non-traditional security threats, such as climate change.

"As the chair of the PBC for two terms, Bangladesh made sincere efforts to unbound the potentials of the commission," added the Ambassador.

He also stressed the importance of full equal and meaningful participation of women in building sustainable peace and emphasised on promoting the women peace and security agenda in broader peace and security contexts including in addressing climate change, disaster risk reduction and in humanitarian action.

The open debate was convened by Switzerland as a signature event of its first ever presidency to the security council.

The Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis chaired the meeting.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Revenue collection shortfall over Tk 29,000cr in 9 months
JP names 5 mayoral candidates
BD urges UNSC to show unity in tackling threat to peace, protect Rohingyas
US reiterates importance of 'free, fair' elections in BD
Rohingya team to visit Rakhine today
US lauds PM's openness to engage int'l election monitors
Export of primary commodities declines
Soybean oil to cost Tk 12 more per litre


Latest News
Napoli end 33-year wait for Serie A title
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
PM to attend Commonwealth summit Friday afternoon
27,000 Yaba tablets, 1-kg heroin seized in C'nawabganj
Death toll N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 3
Teengaer drowns in Padma
61 held in anti-narcotics drives
Death toll from N’ganj re-rolling mill explosion rises to two
Rohingya team leaves for Myanmar to inspect situation before repatriation
Most Read News
Soyabean oil price at Tk 199 per litre raising by Tk 12
Khaleda to return home from hospital in the afternoon
JaPa announces mayoral candidates for 5 city polls
Airlines must fix airfare in taka, instead of dollar from July 1
Buddha Purnima today
Four killed as pickup hits van in Jhenidah
10 shops burnt in Bhola fire
US lauds PM's openness to engage int’l election monitors
Indian police hands over Bangladeshi’s body in Sherpur
Two motorcyclists killed as train hits them in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft