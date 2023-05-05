Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US reiterates importance of 'free, fair' elections in BD

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has reiterated the importance of "free and fair" elections, and their commitment to promoting human rights, labour rights, and freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

"As we deepen US-Bangladesh ties, I met Foreign Secretary Momen and reiterated the US commitment to promoting human rights and democratic values, including free and fair elections. We thank Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees," she tweeted.

She also underscored the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries and lauded Bangladesh's tremendous economic growth and its positive trajectory for an even brighter economic future.

Under Secretary Nuland thanked Bangladesh for hosting Rohingya refugees and highlighted the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, according to Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The United States and Bangladesh convened the ninth US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue in Washington, DC on May 3, 2023.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs co-chaired the meeting.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to a growing partnership across a range of political, economic, environmental, and security issues.

The Foreign Secretary briefed his US counterpart about various measures taken by the Election Commission to pave the way for free and fair elections at both local and national levels. The US side appreciated the Bangladesh Prime Minister's commitment to free and fair elections as well as openness to engage international election monitors.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Revenue collection shortfall over Tk 29,000cr in 9 months
JP names 5 mayoral candidates
BD urges UNSC to show unity in tackling threat to peace, protect Rohingyas
US reiterates importance of 'free, fair' elections in BD
Rohingya team to visit Rakhine today
US lauds PM's openness to engage int'l election monitors
Export of primary commodities declines
Soybean oil to cost Tk 12 more per litre


Latest News
Napoli end 33-year wait for Serie A title
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
PM to attend Commonwealth summit Friday afternoon
27,000 Yaba tablets, 1-kg heroin seized in C'nawabganj
Death toll N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 3
Teengaer drowns in Padma
61 held in anti-narcotics drives
Death toll from N’ganj re-rolling mill explosion rises to two
Rohingya team leaves for Myanmar to inspect situation before repatriation
Most Read News
Soyabean oil price at Tk 199 per litre raising by Tk 12
Khaleda to return home from hospital in the afternoon
JaPa announces mayoral candidates for 5 city polls
Airlines must fix airfare in taka, instead of dollar from July 1
Buddha Purnima today
Four killed as pickup hits van in Jhenidah
10 shops burnt in Bhola fire
US lauds PM's openness to engage int’l election monitors
Indian police hands over Bangladeshi’s body in Sherpur
Two motorcyclists killed as train hits them in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft