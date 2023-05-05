US reiterates importance of 'free, fair' elections in BD

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has reiterated the importance of "free and fair" elections, and their commitment to promoting human rights, labour rights, and freedom of expression in Bangladesh.



"As we deepen US-Bangladesh ties, I met Foreign Secretary Momen and reiterated the US commitment to promoting human rights and democratic values, including free and fair elections. We thank Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees," she tweeted.



She also underscored the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries and lauded Bangladesh's tremendous economic growth and its positive trajectory for an even brighter economic future.



Under Secretary Nuland thanked Bangladesh for hosting Rohingya refugees and highlighted the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, according to Spokesperson Matthew Miller.



The United States and Bangladesh convened the ninth US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue in Washington, DC on May 3, 2023.



Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs co-chaired the meeting.



Both sides reiterated their commitment to a growing partnership across a range of political, economic, environmental, and security issues.



The Foreign Secretary briefed his US counterpart about various measures taken by the Election Commission to pave the way for free and fair elections at both local and national levels. The US side appreciated the Bangladesh Prime Minister's commitment to free and fair elections as well as openness to engage international election monitors. UNB



