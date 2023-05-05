US lauds PM's openness to engage int’l election monitors

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has shared the outline of Bangladesh's recently released Indo-Pacific outlook.



The US side noted a number of areas of convergence between the two countries' respective Indo-Pacific documents.



Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen briefed his US counterpart about various measures taken by Bangladesh's Election Commission to pave the way for free and fair elections at both regional and national levels.



The US side appreciated the Bangladesh Prime Minister's commitment to free and fair elections as well as openness to engage international election monitors.



The 9th Bangladesh-US Partnership Dialogue was held at the US Department of State headquarters in Washington DC on Wednesday where key bilateral and global issues of mutual interest were discussed.



Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland led their respective delegations to the dialogue.



Foreign Secretary Momen briefed the US side about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan, and later to Washington DC to celebrate the 50 years of partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank.

The Foreign Secretary shared some positive developments in Bangladesh's recent human rights performance.



He reiterated the call for lifting the sanctions on RAB and extraditing Rashed Chowdhury, a self-confessed killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Nuland acknowledged the Bangladesh Government's announcement to review the Digital Security Act by this year.



She also emphasized the importance of continuing progress in the labour sector reform in order to attract enhanced investment from the US.



Both sides expressed satisfaction over the growing and vibrant business cooperation in a number of critical sectors.



They agreed to continue working further on cyber security and data protection to enhance business engagements by the US tech giants in Bangladesh.



Ambassador Nuland appreciated Bangladesh's remarkable generosity in hosting the Rohingyas from Myanmar and assured USA's continued humanitarian support.



Foreign Secretary Momen briefed Ambassador Nuland about the latest situation concerning the funding for Rohingyas as well as the renewed pilot scheme for repatriating a limited number of Rohingyas to Myanmar.



Both sides agreed to further scale up the resettlement programme for some of the most vulnerable Rohingyas.



The two sides exchanged their views on the climate change-related issues and discussed areas of cooperation in this regard.



The Foreign Secretary invited Under Secretary Nuland to the 10th round of the Partnership Dialogue which will take place in Dhaka next year.



Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran and senior officials from relevant ministries and the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington were present at the meeting.



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and senior officials from the US State Department, White House and the USAID were present from the US side. UNB



