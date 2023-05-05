Export of primary commodities declines

Bangladesh's export of primary commodities declined compared to the last fiscal.



According to Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau the export target for July to April of fiscal 2022-23 was $1,654 million, but actual export for the period was $1,112 million, representing a negative growth of 26 per cent.



During the corresponding period of fiscal 2021-22), exports stood at $1,505 million.



There has been 33 per cent negative growth from the export target of $ 2,028 million for fiscal 2022-23.



Unlike many countries, Bangladesh was unable to earn foreign exchange by exporting frozen and live fish as well as agricultural products.



Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau's statistics of April show that primary commodities' exports accounted for two per cent of total exports while 98 per cent came from export of fabrics, readymade garments, leather and leather goods, plastics, pharmaceuticals, engineering products, jute and jute goods, footwear, electronics and construction materials, though the government took various measures to increase export earnings from agriculture, sweet water fish and sea fish.



Asked, a senior Export Promotion Bureau official said the reasons for the decline should be investigated.



According to available data, globally, China's share in fish and seafood exports stood at 11.4 per cent, Norway's 8.4 per cent, Vietnam's 6.8 per cent, Thailand's 4.4 per cent and the United States' 4 per cent.



An exporter said, "We need logistics and financial support to grow enough primary commodities for export after meeting domestic demand."



He said, "There is demand for Bangladeshi agro and fish products in the Western market".



